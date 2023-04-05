Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can you spot the leopard on the hill in 6 seconds?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion - Spot the leopard on the hill in 6 seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this optical illusion picture, you can see the landscape of a hill. There are lush trees and plants on the hill. Apart from the vegetation, there is also a big cat prowling on the hill. The test is for you to try and spot the leopard on the hill in 6 seconds.

Will you fail or will you succeed?

Let’s test your observation skills with this optical illusion.

Get ready. The challenge will begin soon.

And your time starts now!

Best of luck!

Did you spot the leopard yet?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: The leopard is on its way up the hill. So, you can find the big cat at the bottom.

Have you found the leopard now?

Hurry up, time’s running out!

The clock’s ticking and the countdown will begin soon.

3

2

1

Time’s up!

Were you able to spot the leopard on the hill in 6 seconds?

If yes, then congrats. You are definitely one of the most observant people here.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion test, you had to spot the leopard on the hill in 6 seconds. If you were unable to solve the problem, scroll down for its solution.

