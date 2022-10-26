Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Watchman's Lantern in 5 Secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: There are many types of optical illusion like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. So, the optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. One such clever illustration can be seen in an old picture where a Watchman's Lantern is hidden somewhere inside the image.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot the Watchman's Lantern

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image is a tricky puzzle card where you have to identify a hidden lantern of the Watchman. In this optical illusion, you can see a watchman walking in the street without his lantern. The watchman’s lantern is hiding somewhere in the picture. So, the trickier part in this optical illusion is to spot the hidden lantern in this vintage optical illusion. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their head as they try to spot the hidden lantern.

Can you spot the Watchman's Lantern in 5 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion and try to spot the watchman’s lantern hidden inside the picture. It may appear too tricky to find the lantern, but if you flip the image upside down then it may help. The lantern can be seen hiding above the watchman’s head.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the Watchman's Lantern inside the picture in just 5 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. Therefore, Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. So tell us, did you spot the Watchman's Lantern hidden inside this optical illusion?

