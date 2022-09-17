Optical Illusion to Test Your Love Life: What you see first reveals your secret fear in Romantic Relationship

Optical Illusion to Test Your Love Life: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or a drawing or a picture that has different appearances and can be perceived differently. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are sometimes also helpful in testing helpful as our innermost desires and things we don’t usually reveal about ourselves. These are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. Many optical illusion images can reveal hidden aspects of our personality and our deepest desires based on what we see. One such fine illustration can be seen in an old optical illusion painting created by artist Oleg Shupliak.

What you see first in this optical illusion reveals your secret fear in a Romantic Relationship

The above image is an optical illusion created by artist Oleg Shupliak that provide insights into our behavior, including our hidden nightmare or secret fear in love or romantic relationship. Oleg Shupliak is a renowned artist known for combining multiple faces and people within his artwork in his collection of hidden paintings. It is claimed that the person or face that stands out to you first when looking at the painting says a lot about your secret fear in a Romantic Relationship.

What do you see first in this Optical Illusion?

This optical illusion is kind of a personality test that helps in revealing your secret fear in love. The faces that you can see in this optical illusion are:

A Woman The Mounted Soldiers A Horse The Soldiers in the Background

The first image that you spotted in this optical illusion says hidden nightmares or secret fear about your love life or romantic relationship. Each of these can reveal information about your approach toward love.

1. A Woman - Fear of Losing Sleep in Love

If the first thing you saw in this optical illusion is a woman, then it means that your secret nightmare about love is losing sleep. Your Tango claims that “You can't help yourself, you're a practical person and a person who has always taken sleep very seriously. You're beyond blissed-out to be so all consumed with love, but you start to worry pretty darn quickly that you'll have to choose between love and sleep — and you're worried sleep might win!.”

This also means that you have found the perfect balance between the dream world and reality. And due to this only, the thought of entering into a romantic relationship excites you but also scares you quite a bit.

2. The Mounted Soldiers - Fear to keep up the Appearances in Love

If the first image you spotted in this optical illusion is of the mounted Soldiers, then this means that your need to keep up with appearances is your biggest fear. Your Tango states “You know as you fall in love that your partner isn't going to dump you for not shaving your legs or skipping a shower, but you do feel obligated to at least put on the front that you are a flawless woman at all times of the day.”

In the optical illusion image, the soldiers represent vigilance. So this could be a sign for you to your guard down and lower your inhibitions sometimes. Your need of looking best around a new partner can be a bit stressful sometimes, but you have to remember that your relationship won’t end just because of your bad appearance.

3. A Horse - Fear of Rejection in Love

If you saw the image of a horse in the center first in this optical illusion image, then it means your secret nightmare about falling in love is worrying about rejection. Your Tango explains that “You want nothing more than to release yourself to the thralls of passion, but you can't help thinking of all the times you have fallen in love before, times when it didn't work out, and instead you were left hurt and rejected.”

Fear of rejection is something that a lot of people are afraid of. This also means that it can be nerve-wracking to put your feelings out there and not have others reciprocate. So the best way to deal with this fear is by letting things play out as they should and going with the flow.

4. The Background Soldiers - Fear of Playing Games in Love

If the first image you saw was of background soldiers, then this means your secret nightmare about falling in love is playing games. Your Tango adds that “The second you decide you are in love, you drop all of your pretenses. You have no issue making yourself fully vulnerable when you fall in love, you do it every time, and you expect the same in return. The moment you even get a whiff of someone playing games, you can't help but get turned off.”

This means that letting your guard down can be tough for others but not for you. This also means that you’re a bit sensitive when you’re dealing with a lover who keeps their walls up.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, what did you see first in this optical illusion?