Optical Illusion: Only a Genius can Spot the Hidden Pig in 5 Seconds. Can You?

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical Illusions are known for creating confusion in our minds by tricking our brains and eyes. There are different kinds of optical illusions which are physical, physiological and cognitive.

Optical Illusions also provide comic relief in an otherwise mundane life of ours. Apart from that, it also creates exciting research opportunities for scientists who are studying the way our brain functions.

From this, we can understand that optical illusions provide entertainment, as well as help in important research too.

The magic of optical illusions is that keep users guessing for the correct answer till the last moment. It provides light-hearted fun while making us forget our stresses for some time.

Ready for an optical illusion challenge?

Get, set, go..

Optical illusion - Find the Hidden Pig in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Geniale Tricks

In this image, you can see the scenes from a stone quarry where lots of boulders of stones are scattered all around.

Some rabbits can be seen playing around in the boulders while also looking for food.

Hidden somewhere among these boulders is a pig, and you need to find the pig in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now.

Fun Facts about Pigs:

Pigs do not have sweat glands, hence they do not sweat. They instead wallow in the mud to cool themselves down.

Interesting, isn’t it?

Now, back to the challenge.

How many of you have spotted the pig by now?

We believe some of you have already spotted the pig with your superior observation skills.

Let us inform you that time is already exhausted.

Didn’t spot the pig yet?

Not to worry, scroll below for the solution.

The pig can be seen resting against a tree, and due to its coat, it blended with the stone boulders making the pig difficult to spot.

