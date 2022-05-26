Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden faces in the drawing of flowers

Spot the hidden faces in the drawing of flowers: Today's optical illusion is incredible and guaranteed to baffle you. Optical illusions have been around for centuries, but have now become a trend with people enjoying looking at such images. Here is a vision test that includes an optical illusion showing a beautiful image of flowers with hidden faces. Look carefully at the image and spot the hidden faces.

Seeing is believing, right? What you actually see and what you think you see are some different things. Your senses collect information and send it to your brain. The brain not only receives information but also creates your perception of the world. Evolution depends on fast reactions.

Take a look at the image below.

It is a simple drawing of the flowering plant, but with some twists. Some faces are hidden in the picture. Spot them.

Some will be able to find it, while for others it may be difficult.

Look carefully... How many faces can you see?

How many did you find? Do you want a hint? Scroll down.

Hint: Faces may be on the left side of the bud or the left side of the leaves.

Did you find it? How many faces are there?

Look once again at the image.

Maybe the face is on the right side of the picture also. Are you looking at the right side of the flower image?

Most of you say that there are no faces in the picture.

Try and look once again at the image. Now, what do you find?

If you still are not able to spot the hidden faces, one more hint is here to make it easy for you.

Biggest Hint: In total, there are 4 or 6 faces. Try and look at the bottom, left side of the picture where the bud is drawn and also at the right side of the picture where the beautiful flower is. Now try once again. Maybe you will be able to spot the faces.

Finally, one more hint

Faces are dotted in the drawing of the picture.

