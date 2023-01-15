Optical Illusion Test: Can you find a seashell among the rocks in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

What makes optical illusions so unique is their capacity to capture and hold a user's attention for an extended period of time.

Optical illusions are also beneficial for improving cognitive and observational skills.

One can become an expert at solving optical illusions with regular practice.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out now.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a bird in the wooden logs within 9 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find Seashell among the Rocks in 5 Seconds

Source: Bored Panda

Optical illusions are one of the simplest methods for gauging one's ability to observe and think critically. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other advanced methods by which intelligence can be measured.

Professionally designed IQ tests are the best way to determine your actual IQ levels if you want to know them.

The above image tests your observation skills by asking you to spot a seashell in the rocks within 5 seconds.

You can also share the same among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skills.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you find a hairclip in the doormat within 10 seconds?

Did You Spot the Seashell in 5 Seconds?

The challenge presented before you is to find a seashell among the rocks within 5 seconds.

Individuals with good observation skills and attention to detail will be able to spot the seashell within the allotted time.

Have you spotted the seashell?

Pay close attention to the image and see if you can spot the seashell hiding in the rocks.

Time is running out, better hurry up.

You only have a few seconds left with you now.

The countdown has started.

Three..

Two..

One..

And..

The time’s over.

How many of you were able to locate the seashell within the time limit?

Curious to know where the seashell is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Seashell in 5 Seconds - Solution

The seashell can be spotted on the right side of the image, the colour of the shell blends with the colour of the rocks making it difficult to spot at first glance.

