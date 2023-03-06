Optical Illusion Test: Only the most attentive individuals will be able to spot a butterfly in the room in 6 seconds

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

The central theme of all optical illusions is that they trick your mind. The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially in the past decade, as is evident from the fact that they have become a part of popular culture.

Optical illusions can help improve the cognitive abilities and observational skills of individuals.

With regular practice, one can quickly master the ability to understand optical illusions.

Do you want to test how attentive you are?

Then try this optical illusion challenge right now.

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot an umbrella among the ostriches in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Butterfly in the Room in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the most straightforward tools to test observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, there are other sophisticated means of doing so.

If you really want to know your true IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

As suggested by the title, this optical illusion test is all about finding a hidden butterfly in the room within 6 seconds.

In the image shared above you can see a living room scene where an old man can be seen sitting on a sofa with his dog.

Hiding in plain sight in the room is one butterfly and your task is to find the butterfly within 6 seconds.

If you are not able to find the butterfly within the time limit, do not worry, we appreciate the efforts that you made and will be providing the solution in the end.

But, in order to realise the true potential of your observation skill, you should not check the solution first.

That is a fair way of identifying your skill level.

Optical Illusion: 98% of people will fail to spot the hidden ghost in the kitchen in 8 seconds

Did You Find the Butterfly in 6 Seconds?

The users are asked to find the hidden butterfly in the picture within 6 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills can find the butterfly within the time limit.

Have you spotted the butterfly?

Look at the picture carefully, the butterfly can be present anywhere in the image.

To find the butterfly within the time limit you need to check all the areas of the image carefully and see if you spot anything that looks like a butterfly.

Hurry up; only a little time is remaining.

How many of you have spotted the butterfly?

And...

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the butterfly is?

Check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Butterfly in 6 Seconds - Solution

The hidden butterfly can be seen on the basket. It is a design that is printed on the basket.

Recommended Reading:

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 6 differences between the two pictures in 11 seconds?