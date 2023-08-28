Optical Illusion Visual Test: Optical illusions come in different forms, including personality tests, brain teasers, hidden objects, hidden animals, and much more. Each optical illusion reveals your IQ, observation power, visual acuity, attention to detail, etc.

Optical illusions usually go viral on social media sites where users challenge each other to solve them. You may too start solving some optical illusions challenges to use your time wisely and creatively. You will improve your attention span and build problem-solving skills.

What are you waiting for? Get started with this optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion: Spot The Hidden Bag In This Picture Within 5 Seconds, 98% Fail!

In this optical illusion, a girl has lost her bag, can you help her find it? You will only 5 seconds! You will have to find it quickly, she has to leave for her cab.

Claims tell that only 2% people have been able to spot the hidden bag in this picture. Would you be able to find it too?

Look at the picture carefully. A girl is looking for her bag that she lost while shopping at a mall. The bag seems to be perfectly camouflaged with the ambience of the store, hence it is going to be difficult to spot the bag.

The challenge gets more daunting as you have only 5 seconds to find it.

The bag is nicely concealed among the store items. Prepare to put your sharp 4k vision to spot it.

Before you begin, here is one optical illusion trick that you may find useful. Always try to look at an optical illusion image from left to right, then from bottom to top followed by top to bottom.

Ready... Set... Go...!

Your challenge starts now! Can you spot the bag hidden in the optical illusion?

Observe the picture carefully.

If you're having trouble spotting the bag, you can try zooming in on the image.

If you run out of time, you can always check the answer provided below.

Hidden Objects Optical Illusion Answers

Bravo! If you were able to spot the hidden object within 5 seconds. However, if you are still looking for the bag, we have provided the answer below.

SHARE this optical illusion picture with your family, friends, and colleagues. Challenge them to spot the hidden bag within 5 seconds.