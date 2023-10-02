Only the sharpest eyes can spot the third dog in the image in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have exceptional observation skills?

Attempt this challenge now and find out!

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with an outdoor scene.

It looks like winter season as snow is scattered all over the place.

Two dogs can be seen roaming around the area.

But they are not alone, there is a third dog also in this scene.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the dog in 7 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Get.. set.. go…

You will need exceptional observation skills to identify the third dog in the image.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the dog?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the dog within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the dog in 7 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Third Dog in 7 Seconds: Solution

The dog can be seen on the left side of the image, at first glance it looks like a person is standing wearing a black fur jacket, but it is in fact the third dog.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

