Optical Illusion: We dare you to find the man’s face in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: There are three categories of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive. All of these illusions have a common theme, which is tricking human brains.

Despite the wide range in attention spans among today's population, optical illusions have been able to not only get people's attention but also keep them interested and returning for more.

One such optical illusion challenge is presented before you, where you need to find a man’s face in the image within 5 seconds.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Take this quick optical illusion challenge to know now.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 19 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find The Man’s Face in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

This image is a vintage painting by Russian artist Igor Lysenko, who was an expert in surrealist art. The image shared above depicts a woman in a yellow dress, and by looking at the visible baby bump, you can get the idea that the woman is expecting a child.

While this particular aspect of this image is very endearing, there is another aspect that needs your attention.

Fun Fact:

Did you know that while motherhood is one of the best feelings in the world, the pain women experience during labour is equivalent to 20 bones breaking at the same time?

Intriguing, isn’t it?

Back to our challenge

The other aspect that we were talking about in the previous line is the main part of this story and the basis for your challenge.

As is evident from the title, there is a man’s face in this image, which is not detected at first glance.

You need to find the man’s face, which is hiding in plain sight in this picture, and the time to do that is 5 seconds.

Get, set, go..

This is a straightforward challenge that will test your intelligence and observation skills.

Hurry up.

Seek and Find: Can you find the odd camel in 7 seconds?

The time is ticking away fast.

Did you find the man’s face?

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the man’s face?

We believe some eagle-eyed users have quickly spotted the man’s face.

Some users might still be looking for the same thing.

Don’t worry, keep scrolling below.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the cat in the field in 9 seconds?

Find the Man’s Face in 5 Seconds - Solution

The man’s face can be seen if you rotate the image upside down. As soon as you rotate the image, there is a shift in perspective, and the woman in the yellow dress changes to a man’s face.

That was interesting, right?