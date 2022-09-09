PM SHRI Scheme 2022: How will schools come under PM SHRI?

To bring revolutionary changes in the literacy rate of India, PM Narendra Modi announced the launch of PM SHRI scheme. This scheme backed by the central government aims at the upgradation of 14,500 schools under the National Education Policy 2020. And to accomplish this goal, the Union Cabinet has approved a budget of Rs.27,360 crore on Wednesday.

What is the PM SHRI scheme?

PM SHRI stands for PM Schools For Rising India. To keep up with norms of National Education Policy 2020, a total of 14,500 schools across India’s states and Union Territories will be bolstered up and equipped with modern infrastructure, the latest learning tools and technology, smart classrooms, sports facilities etc.

#CabinetDecisions: Today, #Cabinet led by PM Shri @narendramodi ji approved a new centrally sponsored Scheme - PM SHRI (PM ScHools for Rising India) with a financial outlay of Rs. 27360 crore for the period of five years from year 2022-23 to 2026-27. #PMSHRISchools pic.twitter.com/RiATfUuqzL — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) September 7, 2022

Under this scheme, new schools will be built and existing ones will be developed into “green schools” with solar panels, smarter waste disposal and management systems, naturally farmed nutrition gardens, water conservation and harvesting systems, and more.

Adding more, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the idea behind PM SHRI is to build schools that will act as “NEP labs”. These schools will provide quality education based on special modules delivered by qualified mentors and local artisans for co-curricular activities.

How will the PM SHRI scheme benefit schools and students?

PM Modi during the launch of the scheme said, “ institutions developed under PM SHRI will become 'model schools' and will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP”. He further added, “The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP.”

Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative - the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

PM SHRI set sight on qualitative teaching, learning and cognitive development along with holistic and well-rounded individuals steeled with latest skills and qualification. And to fulfill these goals the key features of PM SHRI scheme are as follows:

As per the vision of NEP 2020, PM SHRI will deliver excellent education in a holistic environment. The study module will focus on the diverse background, multilingual needs and different academic abilities of children and participants. PM SHRI Schools will also mentor other existing schools in respective regions to spread the NEP Policy at a larger level. The PM SHRI Schools will incorporate environment-friendly tools along with being ‘technology driven’. Students here will be the leaders of tomorrow to protect and conserve the environment promoting sustainable lifestyle. The method of teaching adopted in these schools will be more practical, holistic, integrated, play/toy-based, inquiry-driven, discovery-oriented, learner-centred, discussion-based, flexible and enjoyable. Assessment for children at all levels will be based on conceptual understanding and application of knowledge to real life situations and will be competency-based in every grade. Regular Assessment of the resources available and their effectiveness will be performed. The parameters to judge will be on the basis of availability, adequacy, appropriateness, and execution. A School Quality Assessment Framework (SQAF) to ensure the desired standards. The PM SHRI scheme will also cater for internships by collaborating with Sector Skill Councils and local industry. This will enhance employability providing better employment opportunities.

What is the selection process for schools to get enrolled under PM SHRI?

The schools for newly launched PM SHRI will get executed through ‘Challenge Mode’. The online portals for schools to register will be opened four times a year, once every quarter for the first two years of the scheme.

The three steps for schools to be part of PM SHRI are as follows:

Step 1: States/UTs will sign MoU with an agreement to exercise NEP in entirety with Centre to receive assurance as PM SHRI schools.

Stage-2: The online registered schools qualifying the UDISE+ data will be further identified for benefits of PM SHRI Scheme.

Stage-3: A physical examination by States/KVS/JNV will be conducted to keep check on all the criteria before completing the process.

As PM SHRI is set to be sponsored by the Centre, 60 percent of the cost of policy implementation will be borne by the government. Whereas, the remaining 40 percent will be contributed by state or UT.

On the other hand, for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast, Centre government can grant upto 90 percent for implementation of PM SHRI scheme.