Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs Afghanistan, Maxwell Scripts History

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: Australia and Afghanistan clashed in match 39 of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Australia needed 1 win to qualify for the playoffs, while Afghanistan needed a win to stay ahead of Pakistan and New Zealand.

The stakes were high, the pressure even higher, but it was the fans who emerged as the real winners in the match. The Wankhede crowd and the viewers watching around the world were treated to arguably the greatest innings in the history of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Australia was reduced to 91-7 in 19 overs and had a massive 292-run target to chase. All hope seemed lost, but somehow, Glenn Maxwell and captain Pat Cummins’ final stand snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Maxwell hit a legendary 201 unbeaten knock in just 128 balls to lead Australia to a historic win. Another reason why Maxwell’s innings will go down in history is due to his personal battles during the match. Maxwell suffered intense cramps and spasms while playing and almost had to be carried back to the stands. He couldn’t even walk to take singles.

However, Glenn Maxwell showed the heart of a warrior and persevered to score through just boundaries. In the end, Australia won the match by 7 wickets and handed Afghanistan a heart-breaking defeat.

With this incredible display of cricket, Australia retained the number 3 spot on the points table and qualified for the semi-finals.

Here are the team standings after Match 39: Australia vs Afghanistan on November 7, 2023