Postage Stamp released on A-SAT: India’s First Anti Satellite Missile

The Department of Post launched a customised stamp on India's First Anti-Satellite Missile (A-SAT) on the occasion of Engineers' Day.

About Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’

Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile test ‘Mission Shakti’ was successfully conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on 27 March, 2019.

DRDO developed the A-SAT missile and successfully engaged an Indian orbiting target satellite in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in a 'Hit to Kill' mode.

It is an interceptor missile having three-stage with two solid rocket boosters.

Data was tracked from the range of sensors that had confirmed the mission that all the objectives are met.

Importance of the mission

To acquire such a specialised and modern capability, India is the only 4th country.

The whole mission was indigenous which demonstrated the capability of the Nation to develop such complex and critical missions.

Let us tell you that till now only the US, Russia, and China had the capability to hit a live target in space.

According to Shri Ajit Doval "it was a very brave step on part of DRDO to go for Mission Shakti. He further said that DRDO has plenty of achievements to be proud of; however, the future is in space-based technologies. He also told that satellites are critical and with this capability, India can defend its assets in space."

The A-SAT mission enabled the development of various technologies and capabilities for precision kill at higher altitudes.

Do you know that the test created space debris or not?

In the lower atmosphere, the test was done to ensure that there is no space debris. And whatever debris that is generated will decay and fall back onto the earth within weeks.

About the international law in outer space

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty is the principal international Treaty on space. The treaty prohibits only weapons of mass destruction in outer space and not ordinary weapons. India is a signatory to this treaty. In 1982, it was ratified.

Some facts:

- DRDO tested an anti-satellite (A-SAT) missile under mission Shakti which hit a live satellite in Low Earth Orbit of 300 Km.

- A-SAT is a modified Interceptor missile of the Ballistics Missile Defence system.

- In about three minutes the mission was completed.

- To minimise debris, the Low Earth Orbit was chosen.

- The interceptor missile was a three-stage missile with the kill vehicle on the top.

- This type of capability has been demonstrated by three other countries namely U.S, Russia, and China.

- The test was conducted from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island (Wheeler Island) off the Odisha.

