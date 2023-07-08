Only 1% Sharp Eyed Can Find A White Egg In The Picture Puzzle In 10 Seconds!

Puzzle for testing your IQ: How good are you at spotting hidden things? Even people with the sharpest vision and exceptional observational powers are scratching their heads to find the white egg in this picture. Can you spot the white egg among the white bunnies in this picture? You have 10 seconds to solve this puzzle.

Put your visual IQ to spot the white egg in this picture puzzle. This white egg picture puzzle by artist Dudolf is a very interesting observation test. Test your visual IQ with this puzzle. Do you have super vision like an eagle?

Puzzles are beneficial for you to relax and de-stress by providing a calming and focused activity. They can help to improve your mood by releasing endorphins, which are hormones that have mood-boosting effects. Puzzles can also help to reduce stress by providing a distraction from your worries and by giving you a sense of accomplishment when you complete a puzzle.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to find the white egg within 10 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only Eagle Eyes Can Find The White Egg Among White Bunnies In 10 Seconds!

Image: Gergely Dudas

Here, we have a picture of cute white bunnies in a park full of easter eggs. All the bunnies seem to be collecting eggs. Yes. We noticed that there is a big egg, but no that is not the white egg they are looking for. Can you help them find one tiny white egg?

Can you find the white egg in the picture?

Claims tell that only 1% of people with high visual IQ and sharpest vision could find the white egg quickly in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

1 second...

2 seconds...

3 seconds...

4 seconds...

5 second...

Any luck so far?

6 seconds...

7 seconds...

8 seconds...

9 seconds...

10 seconds...

Did you find it?

Do not worry! We have provided the answer below. Scroll down for picture puzzle answers.

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Eyebrow Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Nail Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Foot Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Did you find the white egg in the picture in 5 seconds?

Great work!

You are patient and persistent, which means that you are willing to spend time looking for hidden objects. You have good problem-solving skills, which means that you can figure out how the hidden objects are disguised.

Find the White Egg Puzzle Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the white egg in this puzzle, then we have provided the answer below.

Image: Gergely Dudas

Did you enjoy this picture puzzle?

Check out tricky picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that test your IQ, attention to detail, concentration and brain power.

Also check: Optical Illusion: Find The Snake Hidden Among Bananas In 4 Seconds! Only 1% Pass The Challenge!

Also check: Only Highly Observational Can Find Hidden Number '1' In The Picture Puzzle!

Also check: Only 1% With Super Vision Can Spot The Fake Apple In The Picture Puzzle In 5 Seconds!