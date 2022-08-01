Quordle 189 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for August 1, 2022
Quordle 189 Answer for August 1: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 189 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on August 1, 2022.
Quordle 189 August 1 Hints
- Out of the four Quordle words to guess today, 3 are the easy ones, while the player may have to struggle to find out the last one.
- Quordle 189 words begins with C, T, R and W
- Today’s Quordle words ends with D, N, B and E
- There are two vowels in the first word of today’s Quordle
- The meaning of one of the word in today’s Quordle is a loud cry
Quordle 189 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?
Word 1 Clue: It can be found in the sky
Word 2 Clue: Roses comes with…
Word 3 Clue: The process of helping someone to stop taking drugs or alcohol
Word 4 Clue: To make long, high sad song
Quordle 189 Answer for August 1, 2022
The answer for Quordle 189 for August 1, 2022 is given below
- Quordle Word 1: CLOUD
- Quordle Word 2: THORN
- Quordle Word 3: REHAB
- Quordle Word 4: WHINE
What is Quordle?
- Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.
- After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.
- Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.
Quordle 187 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 30, 2022
Quordle 186 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 29, 2022
Quordle 185 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 28, 2022
Quordle 184 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 27, 2022
Quordle 183 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 26, 2022
Quordle 182 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 25, 2022
Quordle 180 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 23, 2022
Quordle 178 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 21, 2022
Quordle 177 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 20, 2022