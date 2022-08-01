Quordle 189 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for August 1, 2022

Quordle 189 Answer for August 1: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 189 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on August 1, 2022.

Quordle 189 August 1 Hints

Out of the four Quordle words to guess today, 3 are the easy ones, while the player may have to struggle to find out the last one. Quordle 189 words begins with C, T, R and W Today’s Quordle words ends with D, N, B and E There are two vowels in the first word of today’s Quordle The meaning of one of the word in today’s Quordle is a loud cry

Quordle 189 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: It can be found in the sky

Word 2 Clue: Roses comes with…

Word 3 Clue: The process of helping someone to stop taking drugs or alcohol

Word 4 Clue: To make long, high sad song

Quordle 189 Answer for August 1, 2022

The answer for Quordle 189 for August 1, 2022 is given below

Quordle Word 1: CLOUD Quordle Word 2: THORN Quordle Word 3: REHAB Quordle Word 4: WHINE

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

Quordle 187 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 30, 2022

Quordle 186 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 29, 2022

Quordle 185 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 28, 2022

Quordle 184 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 27, 2022

Quordle 183 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 26, 2022

Quordle 182 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 25, 2022

Quordle 180 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 23, 2022

Quordle 178 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 21, 2022

Quordle 177 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 20, 2022