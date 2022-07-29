Quordle 186 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 29, 2022

Quordle 186 Answer for July 29: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 186 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 29, 2022.

Quordle 186 July 29 Hints

Today’s Quordle begins with the letters -'S, Y, R and R’ Quordle 186 ends with the letters ‘H, D, E and L’ Each Quordle contains a vowel Quordle on July 29 has more than one vowel One vowel is repeated in twice in two words today

Quordle 186 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: Snow or ice that has started to melt

Word 2 Clue: To Produce or provide crops, profits or results

Word 3 Clue: A show with songs, dances, jokes and short plays often about recent events

Word 4 Clue: To send or push somebody/something back or away

Quordle 186 Answer for July 29, 2022

The answer for Quordle 186 for July 29, 2022, is given below:

Quordle Word 1: SLUSH Quordle Word 2: YIELD Quordle Word 3: REVUE Quordle Word 4: REPEL

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

