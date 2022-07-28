Quordle 185 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 28, 2022

Quordle 185 Answer for July 28: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 185 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 28, 2022.

Quordle 185 July 28 Hints

Quordle 185 starts with the letters F, P, A and R The answer of Quordle July 28 ends with the letters Y, R, E and T Most words of today’s Quordle have more than one vowel Three answers of today’s Quordle have repetitive letters One word of today’s Quordle has three vowels

Quordle 185 Answer Today: What are the clues of Today’s solution

Word 1 Clue: Having a fizzing texture or appearance

Word 2 Clue: Pincers with parallel, flat, and typically serrated surfaces; used chiefly for gripping small objects or bending wire

Word 3 Clue: Not Asleep

Word 4 Clue: Set Again or differently

Quordle 185 Answer for July 28, 2022

The answer for Quordle 185 for July 28, 2022, is given below:

Quordle Word 1: FUZZY Quordle Word 2: PLIER Quordle Word 3: AWAKE Quordle Word 4: RESET

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

