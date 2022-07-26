Quordle 183 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 26, 2022

Quordle 183 Answer for July 26: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 183 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 26, 2022.

Quordle 183 July 26 Hints

Today’s Quordle begins with the letters P, S, F and F Today’s Quordle ends with K, A, K and E Each Quordle contains a vowel First three Quordle contains the same vowel There are two repeated letters in the start and end of today’s quordle

Quordle 183 Answer Today: What are the clues of today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: A long flat thin piece of wood that is used for building and making things

Word 2 Clue: A Spicy tomato sauce

Word 3 Clue: Showing one’s thoughts or feelings clearly

Word 4 Clue: To Shape and work metal by heating and hammering

Quordle 183 Answer for July 26, 2022

The answer for Quordle 183 for July 26, 2022, is given below

Quordle Word 1: PLANK Quordle Word 2: SALSA Quordle Word 3: FRANK Quordle Word 4: FORGE

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

