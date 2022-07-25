Quordle 182 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 25, 2022

Quordle 182 Answer for July 25: Quordle 182 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 25, 2022.

Quordle 182 July 25 Hints

Today’s Quordle word begins with the letters V, D, L, and G. Quordle 182 ends with the letters E, T, Y, and E Each Quordle contains a vowel Two Quordle words today end with the same letter One quordle today is a monetary term

Quordle 182 Answer Today: What are the clues of today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: It tells about the worth of something

Word 2 Clue: The word refers to an amount of money that is paid out of a bank account

Word 3 Clue: It is something that refers to very bad

Word 4 Clue: This is what you do to turn food into tiny pieces

Quordle 182 Answer for July 25

The answer for Quordle 182 for July 25, 2022, are given below:

Quordle Word 1: VALUE Quordle Word 2: DEBIT Quordle Word 3: LOUSY Quordle Word 4: GRATE

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

