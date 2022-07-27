Quordle 184 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 27, 2022

Quordle 184 Answer for July 27: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 184 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 27, 2022.

Quordle 184 July 27 Hints

Today’s Quordle answer begins with the letters E, E, Wand C The words end with the letters E, N, K, and L One of the four words of Quordle 184 starts as well as ends with the letter ‘E’ Two words of the day have two vowels each All of the words of Quordle on July 27 contain vowels like A, I, U, and E

Quordle 184 Answer Today: What are the clues of Today’s Solution

Word 1 Clue: To manage to avoid being caught

Word 2 Clue: Small and delicate, typically with mischievous charm

Word 3 Clue: The destruction of a ship at sea

Word 4 Clue: An artificial waterway constructed to allow the passage of boats or ships inland

Quordle 184 Answer for July 27, 2022

The answer for Quordle 184 for July 27, 2022, is given below:

Quordle Word 1: ELUDE Quordle Word 2: ELFIN Quordle Word 3: WRECK Quordle Word 4: CANAL

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

