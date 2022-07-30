Quordle 187 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for July 30, 2022

Quordle 187 Answer for July 30: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 187 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on July 30, 2022.

Quordle 187 July 30 Hints

The Quordle 187 words of the day starts with the letters- O, C, H and C Two words of the day starts with the letter ‘C’ The vowel O is common in three words of today’s quordle The first and fourth word of the day has common vowel ‘I’ The letter H is common in two words of the day

Quordle 187 Answer Today: What are the clues for today’s solution?

Word 1 Clue: A bitter brownish narcotic drug that consists of the dried latex obtained from an immature seed capsules of the Opium Poppy

Word 2 Clue: A wedge or block for steadying a body and holding it motionless, for filling in an unwanted space, or for blocking the movement of the wheel

Word 3 Clue: A Political subdivision of Central Asian Nomads

Word 4 Clue: A faultfinding captious critic

Quordle 187 Answer for July 30, 2022

The answer for Quordle 187 for July 30, 2022 is given below

Quordle Word 1: OPIUM Quordle Word 2: CHOCK Quordle Word 3: HORDE Quordle Word 4: CYNIC

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

