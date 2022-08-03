Quordle 191 Answer Today: Check hints, clues and solution for August 3, 2022

Quordle 191 Answer for August 3: Quordle game is known for difficult puzzles, however, once you understand the strategy of playing this game, the answers do not look that difficult. Quordle 191 is here with another exciting set of puzzles for those who love playing it. The exciting word game only gives nine chances to the player to identify the quartet of the correct words. Today’s Quordle has certain difficult terms, so the players must be careful. Read below to know the answer to today’s game and also find the hints and clues for Quordle on August 3, 2022.

Quordle 191 August 3 Hints

Today’s words begin with the letters C, P, M, and L Quordle 191 ends with the letters T, E, H, and T Letter R is repeated in two words of today’s Quordle There are four vowels in Quordle 191 One of the words in today’s Quordle is a repeating event of the year.

Quordle 191 Answer Today: What are the Clues for Today’s Solution?

Word 1 Clue: The top or highest part of something such as a wave or a hill

Word 2 Clue: Something of value that is given to somebody who is successful in a competition or a game

Word 3 Clue: One of the twelve periods of time into which the year is divided

Word 4 Clue: Smallest in size, amount, degree, etc.

Quordle 191 Answer for August 3, 2022

The answer for Quordle 191 for August 3, 2022, is given below:

Quordle Word 1: CREST Quordle Word 2: PRIZE Quordle Word 3: MONTH Quordle Word 4: LEAST

What is Quordle?

Each guess must be a valid 5-letter word. After submitting each word, hit the enter button.

After each guess by the player, the color of the tiles will change to show how close your guess was to the word.

Just like the game Wordle, in Quordle if the tile turns green, it means it is the correct word in the correct spot. If the tiles turn yellow, it means that the word is correct but in the wrong spot and if it turns grey, it means that the word is incorrect in the incorrect spot.

