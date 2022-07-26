Rahul Gandhi Biography: Check Age, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Journey & More

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had been detained by the Delhi Police amid protests being conducted following the ED’s summoning of Sonia Gandhi. ED summoned the ex-Congress President in an alleged National Herald money laundering case. Other party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, and K Suresh, were also detained. Know more about Rahul Gandhi in the biography detailed below.

तानाशाही देखिए, शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकते, महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी पर चर्चा नहीं कर सकते।



पुलिस और एजेंसियों का दुरूपयोग करके, हमें गिरफ़्तार करके भी, कभी चुप नहीं करा पाओगे।



'सत्य' ही इस तानाशाही का अंत करेगा। pic.twitter.com/M0kUXcwH8L — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2022

Rahul Gandhi: Biography

On 19 June 1970, Rahul Gandhi was born in Delhi. He had spent his early childhood days in Delhi, the political centre of India, and Dehradun, a town situated in between the valley of the Himalayas and the Shivaliks. He is in charge of the party student's wing National Students Union of India (NSU) and the youth wing Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

No doubt he belongs to the family of stalwarts who held important positions in Indian political history. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was his great-grandfather and the first Prime Minister of Independent India. Indira Gandhi, his great-grandmother was a very influential and powerful lady who became the first and only woman Prime Minister of India.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Age, net worth, husband, a political career in Indian National Congress & family- Biography

Born: 19 June, 1970

Place of Birth: Delhi

Education: M.A. M.Phil from Trinity College, Cambridge in 1995

Father's Name: Rajiv Gandhi

Mother's Name: Sonia Gandhi

Sister's Name: Priyanka Vadra

Marital Status: Unmarried

Profession: Politician

Party Name: Indian National Congress

Important Positions held- President of Indian National Congress

- Chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress

- Chairperson of National Students’ Union of India

- General Secretary of Indian National Congress

- Member of Parliament

- Lok Sabha for Amethi

- Vice-President of the Indian National Congress

Sonia Gandhi Biography: Early Life, Education, Political Career, Net Worth, Recognitions and more

Rahul Gandhi: Early Life

Rahul Gandhi is the son of Late Rajiv Gandhi and former UPA President Sonia Gandhi. He is a grandson of Feroz Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. His paternal uncle Late Sanjay Gandhi was also a politician. His aunt, Maneka Gandhi, and cousin, Varun Gandhi are leading politicians in the Bhartiya Janta Party.

In his early days, he was not exposed much to the public sphere. He grew up under the watchful eyes of his family especially under the care of his mother Sonia Gandhi. He was focused to complete his education. He is an elder brother to Priyanka Vadra who is married to Robert Vadra a businessman.

Rahul Gandhi: Education

Rahul Gandhi was born on 19 June 1970 in Delhi, India. He attended St. Columba's School, Delhi before entering The Doon School in Dehradun, Uttarakhand from 1981 to 1983. After Indira Gandhi’s assassination, for security reasons, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka were home-schooled. For his graduation degree, he joined St. Stephen's College, Delhi in 1989 and after completing one year he went to Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. During an election rally in 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the Tamil Tigers (LTTE) so, for security reasons, he was shifted to Rollins College in Florida, USA and used the name as "Rahul Vinci" to keep his identity secret. In 1994, he had completed his Bachelors of Arts from Rollins College. He did his M.Phil from Trinity College, Cambridge, England.

List of all Prime Ministers of India

After completing his graduation degree he initiated his professional vocation with the Monitor Group, a management consulting firm in London. He returned to India and established a technology outsourcing firm known as Backops Services Ltd. in Mumbai where he worked as one of the directors.

Rahul Gandhi: Political Journey

- Rahul Gandhi announced his entry into Indian politics in March 2004. His father Rajiv Gandhi contested the election from the constituency of Amethi, Uttar Pradesh and Rahul Gandhi also managed a brilliant victory and received more than one lakh votes from here only.

- During reorganisation of the party secretariats, Rahul Gandhi was appointed as the General Secretary of All India Congress Committee on 24 September.

- He also took the responsibility for the National Student's Union of India and the Indian Youth Congress. Both witnessed exponential growth under his leadership.

- In the 2009 General Elections, he retained his Lok Sabha seat from the Amethi constituency.

- In January 2013, he was appointed as the Vice-President of the Indian National Congress. In his political journey, he has been an ardent representative of the underprivileged and economically backward sections of society.

- Oon 11 May 2011, he was arrested by the police for lending support to the protesting farmers who are claiming great compensation on account of their land acquisition by the authorities for a highway project.

- In the 2014 General Elections, Rahul Gandhi retained his Lok Sabha seat from the Amethi constituency.

- In December 2017, due to his hard work and commitment, he earned the post of the President of the Indian National Congress.

- On 3 July 2019, Rahul Gandhi officially resigned as Congress president after losing the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Interesting Facts about Rahul Gandhi

- Rahul Gandhi resides at 12, Tughlak Lane, New Delhi.

- He is the great-grandson of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

- He likes non-veg food, noodles, coastal Indian dishes, etc.

- His blood group is B (-ve).

- His hobbies are reading and travelling.

- His inspiration was his father, Rajiv Gandhi, and great-grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru.

- He was also trolled on Social Media by the name Pappu when Venkaiah Naidu, the former cabinet Minister once addressed him as "Pappu Ji".

Therefore, Rahul Gandhi is the President of the Indian National Congress and is a trustee of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

Narendra Modi Biography in short

Rajiv Gandhi Biography: Birth, Assassination, Family, Education, Personal Life, and Political Career