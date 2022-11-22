Rail Strike to have a massive impact on the US Economy. Let’s know-how!

In case the freight trains come to a halt in the coming month, almost all American industries, especially the American consumer industry will be adversely affected.

The risk of the strike comes from the fact that one of the greatest rail unions did not approve its deal on Monday. This was not enough; three others could not give an approving nod to the contracts over concerns surrounding demanding schedules, lack of p[paid sick time and more.

The strike is suspected to commence around December 5.

Possible impacts

If the strike occurs, it may have massive effects on the economy.

For instance, what about the businesses that transport raw materials or finished products? These companies cannot put a halt to the manufacturing processes. Moreover, most of these do not have excess space to accommodate these raw materials or finished products for long periods of time.







Additionally, the food-making industry, cars, fields, chemicals, and more would face the repercussions.

And how can we forget the issues that commuters will face in such a scenario? Commuters are going to face severe trouble in their everyday commute if such a strike happens.

Fearing the repercussions, Congress may intervene in the matter, thereby imposing contract terms on railroad workers.

Has there been any such strike before?

It was in the year 1992 when a similar situation arose and the railroads went on strike. The strike lasted for around 2 days. It was then that Congress stepped into the matter.

However, it won’t be wrong to say that an extended rail strike has never occurred in a century. This is because a law passed in the year 1926 that takes care of rail negotiations has made it difficult for workers to hold a strike.