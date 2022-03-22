Rapper MC Tod Fod passed away: Featured in 'Gully Boy', Swadesi rapper Dharmesh Parmar died at 24, fans shocked and heartbroken

In a shocking piece of news, rapper Dharmesh Parmar, better known by his stage name MC Tod Fod, died at the age of 24. His sudden death has left the people in a state of shock including Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi who took to social media to extend their condolences.

While the cause of his death is not known, netizens are attributing it to a heart attack or stroke. His last rites were performed at 2 pm on March 21 in Dadar.

The Mumbai-based hip-hop collective, Swadesi Movement, shared a video of MC Tod Fod and wrote, "It was with this night that @todfod_ performed his last ever gig at Swadesi Mela. You had to be there to experience it, his thrill his love for playing live music. You are never forgotten, you will always live through with your music."

"Kabhi sochu kahi chale jane ki dur, Koi thikane bas jau jo na ho jyada mashoor, Jaha le jati rahe mann ko bhaye wo me karu, Aise Jeena rehna kiya mene yahi se shuru -TodFod," added Swadesi Movement along with giving the details of his last rites.

Actor Ranveer Singh shared a picture of MC Tod Fod with a broken heart emoticon on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi also took to Instagram where he shared a picture of MC Tod Fod and a screenshot of their conversation congratulating each other's performances with a caption, "RIP bhai!" and a broken heart emoji.

Director of Gully Boy, Zoya Akhtar also paid tribute to MC Tod Fod. She posted a picture of MC Tod Fod on Instagram with the caption, "You have gone way too soon. I can only be grateful our paths crossed. Rest in peace Bantai. #mctodfod."

About MC Tod Fod

MC Tod Fod was a Gujarati rapper who grew up in the locality of Dadar. He had lent his voice to the song, India 91, for the movie Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Alia Bhatt. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar. He was associated with Swadesi Movement, a Mumbai-based hip-hop collective.

His last performance was Truth and Bass with Producer Chromaderma, and MC Solomon.