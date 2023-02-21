Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the ring hidden in the garden in 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Want to know how sharp your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Find the Ring in 5 Seconds

Source: Reader’s Digest

The image above shows the landscape of a pretty garden.

There are carrots, rabbits, and sunflowers in the garden.

There is also a ring hidden in the garden. Can you find it?

People with great observation skills can easily find the hidden ring in the image.

Did you find the ring in 5 Seconds?

Finding the ring in the image in 5 seconds is a difficult task.

Have you spotted the ring?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The ring is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the ring now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the ring in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the ring by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the ring is hidden?

Stop looking for the ring and check out the solution below.

Find the Ring in 5 Seconds - Solution

The ring was hidden atop one of the carrots.

