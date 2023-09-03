Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Odd Doctor Strange Emoji in 5 Seconds!

Seek and find puzzles are one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. Here, the readers need to engage their visual system( brain and eyes) to find the hidden object in the image.

Solving seek and find puzzles is a great way to boost brain health. High attention to detail is necessary to identify the hidden object.

Studies suggest that solving puzzles has a beneficial effect on the brain. It also provides protection against cognitive decline in old age.

If you are excited to test the sharpness of your eyes, attempt this challenge now!

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Doctor Strange Emoji in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a grid full of Doctor Strange emojis.

There is one emoji on the grid that is different from the rest.

You have 5 seconds to spot the odd emoji.

Observe the image carefully.

Have you figured out where it is hiding?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

Take another look at the image; it might be right in front of you.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking right now!

Most of you have probably noticed the Doctor Strange emoji by now.

Congratulations! You have the sharpest eyes.

Are you curious about the location of the doctor strange emoji?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Odd Doctor Strange Emoji in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd doctor strange emoji can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is marked with a red circle for ease of identification.

