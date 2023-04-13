Seek and Find Puzzle: You have the sharpest eyes if you can find the odd royal guard in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles act as great stress relievers that help in unwinding after a long day,

Solving these puzzles requires focus and concentration, and it provides a sense of accomplishment once the hidden item is found.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then find the odd royal guard in the image within 5 seconds.

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Royal Guard in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a group of royal guards. There is a single royal guard that is different from the others, and you have 5 seconds to find out where the odd royal guard is.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd royal guard within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot the odd royal guard quickly.

Did you find the Odd Royal Guard in 5 Seconds?

There is an odd royal guard in the picture, which you need to spot within 5 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd royal guard?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd royal guard is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the odd royal guard now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd royal guard in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd royal guard by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Royal Guard in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd royal guard can be seen on the right side of the image; it is the one with a moustache while all other royal guards are clean-shaven.

