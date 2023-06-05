Breaking

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Announces Retirement: A Chapter Closes in Soccer History, Career Statistics

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Milan and Sweden’s centre forward, renowned for his accomplishments and larger-than-life personality, has announced his retirement from the game. The 41-year-old icon revealed his retirement plans during an eagerly anticipated press conference held on Thursday, marking the end of an era in the beautiful game.
Ibrahimovic's famed journey began in 1999 at Malmo FF, where he embarked on his professional career. From there, he embarked on a captivating odyssey that took him to some of the most renowned clubs in the world. Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan all witnessed the indomitable spirit and extraordinary skills of the Swedish maestro.

Throughout his extraordinary career, Ibrahimovic amassed an astounding total of 34 honors. Among his impressive collection are 5 Series A,  4 times French Champion , and the Europa League with Manchester United. His collection of trophies serves as proof of his unwavering commitment, talent, and tireless pursuit of excellence.

Ibrahimovic was the recipient of multiple individual awards and enjoyed many domestic victories, but the Champions League remained out of reach.  Despite this void, his legacy remains untarnished, as his impact on the game extended far beyond any individual honor.

As a prolific goalscorer, Ibrahimovic left an indelible mark on the history of soccer, netting an astounding 572 goals in more than 900 appearances he made for both club and country. His mesmerizing strikes and clinical finishing ability captivated audiences worldwide. Moreover, he stands tall as Sweden's all-time leading scorer and ranks as the tenth-highest scorer in the illustrious history of the Champions League with 48 goals.

When asked whether another Ibrahimovic may or emerge in the future, the Swede reacted with his trademark sarcasm, saying,

"Impossible. There is one Zlatan. Not because of my ego, but because we are all different. As a child, they compared me to Van Basten, but he is him, and I am me. While similarities may exist, it is not fair to make such comparisons. Another Zlatan with my ego... I don't think so."

The retirement of Ibrahimovic reverberates as a significant loss for the sport. He was a icon who epitomized excitement and entertainment, captivating fans with his audacious skills and mesmerizing flair. A true leader both on and off the field, he leaves a void that will be challenging to fill. Ibrahimovic's tenacity and relentless pursuit of excellence have secured his place among the greatest and most aggressive soccer players to have graced the game.

Career Statistics

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a phenomenal career. Here are his statistic:

Club

Season

League

National cup

League cup

Continental

Other

Total

Division

Apps

Goals

Apps

Goals

Apps

Goals

Apps

Goals

Apps

Goals

Apps

Goals

Malmö FF

1999

Allsvenskan

6

1

6

1

2000

Superettan

26

12

3

2

29

14

2001

Allsvenskan

8

3

4

0

12

3

Total

40

16

7

2

47

18

Ajax

2001–02

Eredivisie

24

6

3

1

6

2

33

9

2002–03

Eredivisie

25

13

3

3

13

5

1

0

42

21

2003–04

Eredivisie

22

13

1

0

8

2

31

15

2004–05

Eredivisie

3

3

1

0

4

3

Total

74

35

7

4

27

9

2

0

110

48

Juventus

2004–05

Serie A

35

16

0

0

10

0

45

16

2005–06

Serie A

35

7

2

0

9

3

1

0

47

10

Total

70

23

2

0

19

3

1

0

92

26

Inter Milan

2006–07

Serie A

27

15

1

0

7

0

1

0

36

15

2007–08

Serie A

26

17

0

0

7

5

1

0

34

22

2008–09

Serie A

35

25

3

3

8

1

1

0

47

29

Total

88

57

4

3

22

6

3

0

117

66

Barcelona

2009–10

La Liga

29

16

2

1

10

4

4

0

45

21

2010–11

La Liga

1

1

1

1

Total

29

16

2

1

10

4

5

1

46

22

AC Milan (loan)

2010–11

Serie A

29

14

4

3

8

4

41

21

AC Milan

2011–12

Serie A

32

28

3

1

8

5

1

1

44

35

Total

61

42

7

4

16

9

1

1

85

56

Paris Saint-Germain

2012–13

Ligue 1

34

30

2

2

1

0

9

3

46

35

2013–14

Ligue 1

33

26

2

3

2

2

8

10

1

0

46

41

2014–15

Ligue 1

24

19

3

4

3

3

6

2

1

2

37

30

2015–16

Ligue 1

31

38

6

7

3

0

10

5

1

0

51

50

Total

122

113

13

16

9

5

33

20

3

2

180

156

Manchester United

2016–17

Premier League

28

17

1

1

5

4

11

5

1

1

46

28

2017–18

Premier League

5

0

0

0

1

1

1

0

7

1

Total

33

17

1

1

6

5

12

5

1

1

53

29

LA Galaxy

2018

MLS

27

22

0

0

27

22

2019

MLS

29

30

0

0

2

1

31

31

Total

56

52

0

0

2

1

58

53

AC Milan

2019–20

Serie A

18

10

2

1

20

11

2020–21

Serie A

19

15

2

1

6

1

27

17

2021–22

Serie A

23

8

0

0

4

0

27

8

2022–23

Serie A

4

1

0

0

4

1

Total

64

34

4

2

10

1

78

37

Career total

637

405

47

33

17

11

149

57

16

5

866

511

 

International Career Statistics

National team

Year

Apps

Goals

Sweden

2001

5

1

2002

10

2

2003

4

3

2004

12

8

2005

5

4

2006

6

0

2007

7

0

2008

7

2

2009

6

2

2010

4

3

2011

8

3

2012

11

11

2013

11

9

2014

5

3

2015

10

11

2016

5

0

2017

0

0

2018

0

0

2019

0

0

2020

0

0

2021

4

0

2022

1

0

2023

1

0

Total

122

62

We can reminisce about the innumerable wonderful events and the legacy Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left on the world of soccer as we say goodbye to this extraordinary sporting personality. Ibrahimovic's legacy will live on as a representation of tenacity, talent, and undying devotion, permanently inscribing his name in the history of the beautiful game.
