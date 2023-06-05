Zlatan Ibrahimovic Announces Retirement: A Chapter Closes in Soccer History, Career Statistics

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Announces Retirement: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Milan and Sweden’s centre forward, renowned for his accomplishments and larger-than-life personality, has announced his retirement from the game. The 41-year-old icon revealed his retirement plans during an eagerly anticipated press conference held on Thursday, marking the end of an era in the beautiful game.

Ibrahimovic's famed journey began in 1999 at Malmo FF, where he embarked on his professional career. From there, he embarked on a captivating odyssey that took him to some of the most renowned clubs in the world. Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy, and AC Milan all witnessed the indomitable spirit and extraordinary skills of the Swedish maestro.

Throughout his extraordinary career, Ibrahimovic amassed an astounding total of 34 honors. Among his impressive collection are 5 Series A, 4 times French Champion , and the Europa League with Manchester United. His collection of trophies serves as proof of his unwavering commitment, talent, and tireless pursuit of excellence.

Ibrahimovic was the recipient of multiple individual awards and enjoyed many domestic victories, but the Champions League remained out of reach. Despite this void, his legacy remains untarnished, as his impact on the game extended far beyond any individual honor.

As a prolific goalscorer, Ibrahimovic left an indelible mark on the history of soccer, netting an astounding 572 goals in more than 900 appearances he made for both club and country. His mesmerizing strikes and clinical finishing ability captivated audiences worldwide. Moreover, he stands tall as Sweden's all-time leading scorer and ranks as the tenth-highest scorer in the illustrious history of the Champions League with 48 goals.

When asked whether another Ibrahimovic may or emerge in the future, the Swede reacted with his trademark sarcasm, saying,

"Impossible. There is one Zlatan. Not because of my ego, but because we are all different. As a child, they compared me to Van Basten, but he is him, and I am me. While similarities may exist, it is not fair to make such comparisons. Another Zlatan with my ego... I don't think so."

The retirement of Ibrahimovic reverberates as a significant loss for the sport. He was a icon who epitomized excitement and entertainment, captivating fans with his audacious skills and mesmerizing flair. A true leader both on and off the field, he leaves a void that will be challenging to fill. Ibrahimovic's tenacity and relentless pursuit of excellence have secured his place among the greatest and most aggressive soccer players to have graced the game.

Career Statistics

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had a phenomenal career. Here are his statistic:

Club Season League National cup League cup Continental Other Total Division Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Apps Goals Malmö FF 1999 Allsvenskan 6 1 — — — — 6 1 2000 Superettan 26 12 3 2 — — — 29 14 2001 Allsvenskan 8 3 4 0 — — — 12 3 Total 40 16 7 2 — — — 47 18 Ajax 2001–02 Eredivisie 24 6 3 1 — 6 2 — 33 9 2002–03 Eredivisie 25 13 3 3 — 13 5 1 0 42 21 2003–04 Eredivisie 22 13 1 0 — 8 2 — 31 15 2004–05 Eredivisie 3 3 — — — 1 0 4 3 Total 74 35 7 4 — 27 9 2 0 110 48 Juventus 2004–05 Serie A 35 16 0 0 — 10 0 — 45 16 2005–06 Serie A 35 7 2 0 — 9 3 1 0 47 10 Total 70 23 2 0 — 19 3 1 0 92 26 Inter Milan 2006–07 Serie A 27 15 1 0 — 7 0 1 0 36 15 2007–08 Serie A 26 17 0 0 — 7 5 1 0 34 22 2008–09 Serie A 35 25 3 3 — 8 1 1 0 47 29 Total 88 57 4 3 — 22 6 3 0 117 66 Barcelona 2009–10 La Liga 29 16 2 1 — 10 4 4 0 45 21 2010–11 La Liga — — — — 1 1 1 1 Total 29 16 2 1 — 10 4 5 1 46 22 AC Milan (loan) 2010–11 Serie A 29 14 4 3 — 8 4 — 41 21 AC Milan 2011–12 Serie A 32 28 3 1 — 8 5 1 1 44 35 Total 61 42 7 4 — 16 9 1 1 85 56 Paris Saint-Germain 2012–13 Ligue 1 34 30 2 2 1 0 9 3 — 46 35 2013–14 Ligue 1 33 26 2 3 2 2 8 10 1 0 46 41 2014–15 Ligue 1 24 19 3 4 3 3 6 2 1 2 37 30 2015–16 Ligue 1 31 38 6 7 3 0 10 5 1 0 51 50 Total 122 113 13 16 9 5 33 20 3 2 180 156 Manchester United 2016–17 Premier League 28 17 1 1 5 4 11 5 1 1 46 28 2017–18 Premier League 5 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 — 7 1 Total 33 17 1 1 6 5 12 5 1 1 53 29 LA Galaxy 2018 MLS 27 22 0 0 — — — 27 22 2019 MLS 29 30 0 0 2 1 — — 31 31 Total 56 52 0 0 2 1 — — 58 53 AC Milan 2019–20 Serie A 18 10 2 1 — — — 20 11 2020–21 Serie A 19 15 2 1 — 6 1 — 27 17 2021–22 Serie A 23 8 0 0 — 4 0 — 27 8 2022–23 Serie A 4 1 0 0 — — — 4 1 Total 64 34 4 2 — 10 1 — 78 37 Career total 637 405 47 33 17 11 149 57 16 5 866 511

International Career Statistics

National team Year Apps Goals Sweden 2001 5 1 2002 10 2 2003 4 3 2004 12 8 2005 5 4 2006 6 0 2007 7 0 2008 7 2 2009 6 2 2010 4 3 2011 8 3 2012 11 11 2013 11 9 2014 5 3 2015 10 11 2016 5 0 2017 0 0 2018 0 0 2019 0 0 2020 0 0 2021 4 0 2022 1 0 2023 1 0 Total 122 62

We can reminisce about the innumerable wonderful events and the legacy Zlatan Ibrahimovic has left on the world of soccer as we say goodbye to this extraordinary sporting personality. Ibrahimovic's legacy will live on as a representation of tenacity, talent, and undying devotion, permanently inscribing his name in the history of the beautiful game.