Solar Eclipse 2023: Date, Time: The first Solar Eclipse of 2023.

A solar eclipse is going to occur on April 20, 2023. The event will be the very first solar eclipse of 2023. The solar eclipse will be visible from many parts of the world. However, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India. In the year 2023, there are going to be four eclipses. These would include two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses.

Are there any precautions suggested?

Yes. It is crucial to mind some precautions while looking at solar eclipses as these events can lead to permanent eye damage. Some of these damages may also lead to complete blindness. Proper filters such as black polymer or welding glasses are recommended by NASA. Moreover, one can also try projecting the image of the sun on a plain surface like a whiteboard with the help of a telescope. One can also observe the eclipse with the help of binoculars or a telescope.

Timings

The very first solar eclipse of the year 2023 will commence at 07:04 AM. The solar eclipse will end at 12:29 PM, as per the Indian astrological calendar. The solar eclipse, however, will not be visible in India.

What all countries can observe solar eclipses?

The solar eclipse will be visible from countries in East and South Asia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, and Australia.

The second solar eclipse of the year

The second solar eclipse of the year 2023 will take place on October 14, 2023. The second solar eclipse of the year 2023 will be visible in India.

