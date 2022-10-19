What Is A Solar Eclipse? Why Does It Occur?

A solar eclipse is a natural phenomenon that occurs when the moon blocks the sunlight from reaching the earth, either completely or partially.

For this to happen, the moon has to pass directly between the Earth and the Sun. However, if the moon is too far away from the Earth, then the shadow will miss the Earth entirely.

A solar eclipse causes the sky to darken, making it seem like it is nighttime. This phenomenon takes place during the day, but only lasts for a few minutes

Why Does Solar Eclipse Occur?

It is known that the Moon, our planet’s natural satellite, orbits around the Earth. During its periodical orbit, when the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth, it blocks the light emanating from the Sun from reaching the Earth.

It then casts a dark shadow on the planet.

The planet is then engulfed in darkness, but not wholly, only a part of it.

Source: Lido Learning

One important thing to remember is that the Moon’s axis is tilted at a 5-degree angle, so its shadow is usually above or below the Earth.

If the Moon’s axis weren’t tilted, a total lunar eclipse would happen every month.

When the Moon is near the Earth, at the right angle, then it casts its shadow on the planet, which results in a solar eclipse.

How Many Types Of Solar Eclipses Are There?

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, NASA, there are mainly three types of solar eclipses:

Total solar eclipse

When the Sun, Moon, and Earth are in a direct line, a total solar eclipse occurs. During a total solar eclipse, the sky goes dark as it does at night. A total solar eclipse is only visible in a small area where the Moon’s shadow has hit the Earth.

Partial solar eclipse

When the Sun, Moon, and Earth are not fully aligned, a partial solar eclipse takes place. During a partial eclipse, the Moon obscures the Sun partially.

Annular solar eclipse

When the Moon is the farthest distance from the Earth, an annular solar eclipse is said to take place. When the moon is away from the earth, it starts to appear smaller because of its greater distance. In this case, it does not completely obscure the Sun.

The Moon then appears as a black disc on top of a larger disc that is Sun-colored when it is in front of the Sun.

As a result, the Moon appears to have a ring around it.

Solar eclipses occur every 18 months or so.

How To Watch A Solar Eclipse?

Never look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye, it can cause irreversible damage to your retinas.

Always wear protective glasses to watch a solar eclipse, if it is visible in your region.

Alternatively, you can use a pin-hole projector to watch the eclipse.

When Is The Next Solar Eclipse?

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024.

It will be visible in North America, passing through several countries- Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

Another total eclipse is scheduled for 2024. The entire United States will be able to view the total solar eclipse that will occur on August 2, 2024.

Lunar Eclipse vs Solar Eclipse

When the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon, the planet obscures the Moon's ability to reflect sunlight. The Moon's surface is then covered by Earth's shadow rather than the Sun’s light. This phenomenon is called a lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse only occurs on a full Moon.

Whereas, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the earth and the Sun and obscures the sunlight from reaching the planet.

With the help of this article, we hope you were able to understand the science behind what a solar eclipse is and how it occurs.

