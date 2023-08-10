Only 1% attentive people can spot 3 differences between the girl and the kitten picture within 12 seconds!

There are several strategies to boost your general cognitive ability, such as physical exercise and problem solving. Doing exercises may get tiresome at some point; but, solving puzzles will never get boring.

If you are looking for a way to genuinely enhance your observation skills and attention to detail, then you should solve at least one spot the difference puzzle every day. These puzzles test your eyesight by asking you to find differences between two images that are almost identical. If you want to find out how good your skills are, play this spot the difference game puzzle that we offer you today. Are you ready? Let's get started.

Spot 3 Differences in 12 seconds

Look at today’s spot the difference puzzle.

Source: Bright Super Brain

The image above is of a girl sitting beside an adorable little cutie. The girl is saying hi to the kitten and the kitten is smiling at her. The two images are quite adorable and almost identical, the keyword here being almost. However, upon closer inspection, you will find that there are 3 differences between the two pictures within the given time. The time limit that we have set for this spot the difference puzzle is 12 seconds. You know the drill. Set your timers and get started.

Completing a spot the difference puzzle will enhance your observation skills and attention to detail. And this puzzle can only be solved if you have great attention skills.

Time’s up. Were you able to spot all the differences in 12 seconds? The solution is right below.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here are the three differences between the two girl and the kitten pictures:

Source: Bright Super Brain

Did you have fun solving this spot the difference puzzle? If you did, then here are some more like this:

