You have the sharpest eyes in the world if you can spot 8 differences between the pizza picture within 20 seconds.

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

Spot 8 differences in 20 seconds

Look at the image below.

Source: printablee.com

The above image shows a tasty-looking pizza on a dinner table. Although the two images look quite identical, they are not. There are a total of 8 differences between the two pictures and you have to spot them all within the given time frame. The time limit that we have set for this spot the difference game is 20 seconds. Set your timers and start finding the differences. All the best!

The solution to this spot the difference puzzle game has been revealed at the end of this article. However, we would like to ask you to not cheat. Do not scroll straight to the solution, solve the puzzle by yourself first.

If you want to spot all of the differences in record time, all you need to do is observe and analyze the two images really carefully, and see if something stands out.

How many differences have you found? We believe that you have run out of time. Scroll down to see the solution.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here are the 8 differences between the two pizza pictures.

Source: printablee.com

