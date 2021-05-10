Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 10th May 2021

Take the GK Quiz brought to you by Jagran Josh based on Current and Static events to gain an understanding of the questions that are asked in various competitive exams.

When is World Thalassemia Day observed?

7th May 8th May 10th May 1st May

Ans. b

Explanation: World Thalassemia Day 2021 is observed on 8th May to raise awareness about thalassemia disease. Read more on Thalassemia here

Thalassemia is a-

Disorder of bones Nervous disorder Blood disorder Thyroid disorder

Ans. c

Explanation: In case a person is affected by Thalassaemia, the ability of the body to produce haemoglobin and red blood cells gets affected.

What is the theme of World Thalassemia Day 2021?

Addressing Health Inequalities Across the Global Thalassemia Community The dawning of a new era for thalassemia: Time for a global effort to make novel therapies accessible and affordable to patients Universal access to quality thalassemia healthcare services: Building bridges with and for patient None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: The theme for World Thalassaemia Day 2021 is- Addressing Health Inequalities Across the Global Thalassaemia Community.

Which species of mosquitoes is the cause of spread of West Nile Fever?

Plasmodium falciparum Culex Asian Tiger Aedes

Ans. b

Explanation: West Nile Fever is a viral infection spread by the infected Culex mosquitoes. Know more about West Nile fever

Which country’s scientists have discovered the world's first pregnant Egyptian mummy?

Germany Poland Russia Japan

Ans. b

Explanation: As per the team of Polish scientists, a 2000-year old body of a woman was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. It is the world's first pregnant Egyptian mummy.

Read| Pregnant Egyptian Mummy: All you need to know about the "The Mysterious Lady" discovered by the Polish scientists

What is the world's first pregnant mummy named by scientists?

The Pregnant Mummy The Mysterious Lady The Warsaw Mummy None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The world's first mummy has been dubbed as "The Mysterious Lady" because of the conflicting accounts of her origins.

Whose mummy was suspected inside the coffin of the Mysterious Lady instead of her by the Polish scientists?

A male priest Hor-Djehuti Queen of King Tut The head priestess An alien

Ans. a

Explanation: The inscriptions on the coffin sarcophagus (the world’s first pregnant mummy) had led many experts to believe that the mummy inside was of a male priest Hor-Djehuti.

Who is credited with the idea of Mother's Day?

Queen Mary Ann Jarvis Minnie Brown Maude Fealy

Ans. b

Explanation: Ann Jarvis in 1858, organised "Mother's Work Days" to improve the facility of sanitation and the deaths that were caused due to insects and seepage of the polluted water.

Read| International Mother's Day celebration: History, origin and much more

Which species is responsible for the Black Fungus disease?

Mucormycetes Mucor mucedo Aspergillus Alternaria

Ans. a

Explanation: Black Fungus is a disease that is a serious and rare fungal infection caused by molds named mucormycetes.

Who is not prone to being infected by Black Fungus?

Diabeteic Patients Patients with organ transplant Patients with eye flu Patients with hemochromatosis

Ans. c

Explanation: Mucormycosis or Black Fungus can infect people with diabetes, especially with diabetic ketoacidosis or cancer, or organ transplant or hemochromatosis (excess of iron) or skin injury due to surgery, burns, or wounds etc. It does not affect people with eye flu.

Click here to solve daily questions based on Static and Current events