Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 5 May 2021

1- Who is the Governor of West Bengal?

A. M.K. Narayanan

B. Jagdeep Dhankhar

C. Keshari Nath Tripathi

D. Viren J. Shah

Ans: B

Explanation: Jagdeep Dhankhar is the present and 28th Governor of West Bengal.

2- Who was the first female Chief Minister of West Bengal?

A. Mamata Banerjee

B. Mahua Moitra

C. Mimi Chakraborty

D. Nusrat Jahan Ruhi

Ans: A

Explanation: Mamata Banerjee is the first and only female Chief Minister of West Bengal.

3- AITC won how many seats in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021?

A. 208

B. 213

C. 219

D. 262

Ans: B

Explanation: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won 213 of 294 seats in the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021.

4- Recently, 100 million years old bones of Sauropods Dinosaur has been found in which Indian state?

A. Maharashtra

B. Madhya Pradesh

C. Tamil Nadu

D. Meghalaya

Ans: D

Explanation: 100 million years old bones of Sauropods Dinosaur has been found in Meghalaya. With this discovery, Meghalaya became the fifth Indian state to report Sauropod Dinosaur bones after Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

5- Which Department approved Telecom Service Providers to conduct 5G trials across India?

A. Department of Telecommunications

B. Department of Science of Technology

C. Department of Education

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: The Department of Telecommunications, under the aegis of the Ministry of Communications, has granted approval to the Telecom Service Providers to conduct 5G trials across India.

6- The first Green Solar Energy Plant has been launched in_____.

A. Sikkim

B. Assam

C. Kerala

D. Tamil Nadu

Ans: A

Explanation: The first Green Solar Energy Plant has been launched in Sikkim by the Indian Army to harness renewable energy. It is based on vanadium-based battery technology.

7- How much amount has been pledged by the Government of Delhi to every taxi or auto driver in the UT?

A. Rs. 18,000

B. Rs. 2,000

C. Rs. 1,800

D. Rs. 5,000

Ans: D

Explanation: Rs. 5,000 has been pledged by the Government of Delhi to every taxi or auto driver in the UT. The Government has also promised free ration for two months for all the ration cardholders in Delhi.

8- Which is the number one ODI team in the latest ICC rankings?

A. New Zealand

B. India

C. Australia

D. England

Ans: A

Explanation: New Zealand replaced England as the number one ODI team in the latest ICC rankings. Australia is on number two, and India on number three.

9- Who served as the first Chief Minister of Puducherry?

A. Edouard Goubert

B. M. O. H. Farook

C. Subramanyan Ramaswamy

D. M. D. R. Ramachandran

Ans: A

Explanation: Edouard Goubert served as the first Chief Minister of Puducherry from 1 July 1963 to 24 August 1964.

10- Who is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Puducherry?

A. V. Narayanasamy

B. N. Rangasamy

C. Subramanyan Ramaswamy

D. V. Vaithilingam

Ans: B

Explanation: N. Rangasamy is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Puducherry with over 12 years in the office.

