Static GK and Current Events Questions and Answers: 7 May 2021

1- When is World Athletics Day is celebrated?

A. 6th May

B. 7th May

C. 8th May

D. 10th May

Ans: B

Explanation: World Athletics Day is celebrated on May 7 every year to promote the spirit of participation in athletics among youngsters and spread awareness about the importance of staying fit and healthy.

World Athletics Day 2021: History, Objectives, all you need to know

2- What does SUTRA stands for?

A. Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed Approach

B. SARS-COV-2, Undetected, Tested and Removed Approach

C. SARS, Undetected, Tested for COVID, and Researched Approach

D. None of the above

Ans: A

Explanation: SUTRA stands for Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed Approach.

What is SUTRA Model?

3- How many AFMS hospitals have been designated as dedicated and mixed COVID-19 hospitals?

A. 42

B. 5

C. 50

D. 3

Ans: C

Explanation: 50 AFMS hospitals have been designated as dedicated and mixed COVID-19 hospitals. These include 42 Indian Army hospitals, 5 Indian Air Force hospitals and 3 Indian Navy hospitals.

Defence Ministry gives approval to 50 AFMS hospitals as dedicated, mixed COVID hospitals

4- Who is the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu?

A. M. K. Stalin

B. M. Karunanidhi

C. M. G. Ramachandran

D. Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Ans: A

Explanation: M. K. Stalin is the current and 8th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

M. K. Stalin Biography: DMK Chief and son of former CM Karunanidhi sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

5- Who was the first Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu?

A. J. Jayalalithaa

B. Edappadi K. Palaniswami

C. O. Panneerselvam

D. M. K. Stalin

Ans: D

Explanation: M. K. Stalin was the first Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu. On 29 May 2009, Tamil Nadu Governor Surjit Singh Barnala nominated M. K. Stalin as the Deputy CM of the state.

List of all Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu (1952-2021)

6- Who among the following have been exempted by the Centre from attending offices till 31 May 2021?

(i) Pregnant women

(ii) People with disabilities

(iii) People with medical conditions

(iv) People above the age of 50

Select the correct code:

A. Only (i)

B. Both (i) and (ii)

C. Only (i), (ii) (iii)

D. None of the above

Ans: B

Explanation: The Centre has exempted pregnant women and persons with disabilities from attending offices till 31 May 2021 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

Centre exempts pregnant women, persons with disabilities from attending office till May 31st

7- Who is the Chief Minister of Puducherry?

A. N. Rangasamy

B. V. Narayanasamy

C. V. Vaithilingam

D. R. V. Janakiraman

Ans: A

Explanation: On 7 May 2021, N. Rangasamy has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry.

8- Who was the first Chief Minister of Puducherry?

A. R. V. Janakiraman

B. V. Vaithilingam

C. V. Narayanasamy

D. Edouard Goubert

Ans: D

Explanation: Edouard Goubert was the first Chief Minister of Puducherry.

List of all Chief Ministers of Puducherry (1959-2021)

9- Puducherry is a______.

A. State

B. Union Territory

C. Partial State

D. Island country

Ans: B

Explanation: Puducherry is a Union territory. On 20 September 2006, it was renamed from Pondicherry to Puducherry.

10- The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is observed on_____.

A. 6th May

B. 7th May

C. 10th May

D. 8th May

Ans: B

Explanation: The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is observed on 7th May. India's National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana" is adopted from his writings.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2021

