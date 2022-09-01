Strongest Global Storm 2022: What is Super Typhoon 'Hinnamnor' & its effects?

Super typhoon Hinnamnor, stated as the strongest global storm of 2022 is gathering steam across the South China Sea. In its full figure the deadliest typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to approach Japan's southern islands and the Chinese east coast within the next coming hours. The typhoon Hinnamnor was witnessing a wind speed of 160 miles per hour with gusts over 195 miles per hour at dawn, according to weather reports.

What is Hinnamnor?

Hinnamnor Typhoon is defined as a tropical cyclone with a maximum wind of 34 knots or higher. It falls in the category 5 Super Typhoon status at 160 mph winds and 915 mb pressure. According to the reports of the United States Joint Typhoon Warning Center, the maximum significant wave height of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is 50 feet or 15 meters.

Effects of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor

As per reports, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor moved several hundred kilometers to the east of Okinawa and is expected to cover the Japanese island by weekends.Based on the maximum sustained wind speed recorded at the maximum significant wave height, Hinnamnor would be the strongest storm of 2022, an official of the Japan Meteorological Agency said, according to the Bloomberg report.

To avoid any further mishaps and loss of life, the Japanese government has put a halt to flight operations. Japan Airlines Co. canceled flights to and from the region on Wednesday, whereas ANA Holdings Inc. said eight flights have been scrubbed through Thursday. Flight companies have issued an advisory regarding cancelling of flights for whole of the week.

On the other hand, rainfall in the area is expected to reach up to 150 millimetres in Hokkaido, 120 millimetres in Tohoku, 100 millimetres in Tokai, and 80 millimetres in Kansai regions of Japan in the next 24 hours.This will result in flooding and swelling of rivers is expected in parts of Japan.

Experts view over Super Typhoon

The report by the New York Times (NYT), mentions Hinnamnor as the Northern Hemisphere’s strongest tropical cyclone of the year so far.

According to the ANI report, the super typhoon is likely to become stationary over the seas south of Okinawa. And after this, the typhoon will move north to come closer again to the Japanese prefecture.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JWTC) state that Hinnamnor is expected to lose steam in the coming days.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency observed that the seas in the Daitojima region are extremely rough. Weather officials forecast rough seas also around Okinawa's main island and the Amami region on Wednesday afternoon and on the Sakishima Islands on Thursday.

Located about 230 km east of Okinawa in Japan the typhoon most likely will change its advancement by Friday, and avoid Taiwan and mainland China's southern coast. Hinnamnor is likely to move towards the north and southern tip of the Korean Peninsula.