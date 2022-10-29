These math riddles are so hard, your confidence in your calculation might seek!

Do you consider your mathematical skills strong enough?







Do you take pride in your speedy calculation?

Are your concepts in math strong?







If the answer to all these three questions is yes, let's turn into rivals today.







Just for 5 minutes, let's forget we are friends.

We, here, challenge you today to solve these hard math riddles.

Without wasting any further moments, let's jump right into the hard riddles.

Here you go!

Hard Math Riddle 1:

John, Lucifer, and Henry are three brothers. Interestingly, their current age is prime. What’s more interesting is that the difference between their ages is also prime. How old are they?







Hard Math Riddle 2:

James has ten coins totaling $1.19. From these coins, he cannot make exact changes for a dollar, half-dollar, quarter, dime, or nickel. What coins does he have?

Hard Math Riddle 3:

There are 25 red balls, and 47 green balls. and 3 blue balls in a basket. There is a blind man. What is the minimum number of balls that the blind man has to pick to make sure that there are at least 2 balls of different colors?

Hard Math Riddle 4:

Daniel has 8 bricks. Seven of them weigh the same amount and one is slightly heavier. Using a balance scale, how can Daniel find the heavier brick in two weights?

Hard Math Riddle 5:

Two travelers spend from 12 o’clock to 6 o’clock walking along a level road, up a hill, and back again. Their pace is 4 mph on the level, 3 mph uphill, and 6 mph downhill. How far do they walk and at what time do they reach the top of the hill?







So, are you sweating?

Relax, here are the answers!







ANSWERS:

Hard Math Riddle 1:

John, Lucifer, and Henry are three brothers. Interestingly, their current age is prime. What’s more interesting is that the difference between their ages is also prime. How old are they?

ANSWER:

Lucifer is 2, John is 5, and Henry is 7. Age diff 7 – 2 = 5 is prime; 7 – 5 = 2 is prime; 5 – 2 = 3 is prime.

Hard Math Riddle 2:

James has ten coins totaling $1.19. From these coins, he cannot make exact changes for a dollar, half-dollar, quarter, dime, or nickel. What coins does he have?

ANSWER:

A half-dollar, a quarter, four dimes, and four pennies.

Hard Math Riddle 3:

There are 25 red balls, and 47 green balls. and 3 blue balls in a basket. There is a blind man. What is the minimum number of balls that the blind man has to pick to make sure that there are at least 2 balls of different colors?

ANSWER:

48 balls. There is a small chance he may pick up 47 green balls in a row.

Hard Math Riddle 4:

Daniel has 8 bricks. Seven of them weigh the same amount and one is slightly heavier. Using a balance scale, how can Daniel find the heavier brick in two weighings?

ANSWER:

First, he splits them into piles of 3, 3, and 2 bricks. Then he weighs both groups of 3 with each other. If they balance, he knows the brick is one of the 2 not-weighed bricks and he can weigh them to find the heavier one. If the stacks of 3 bricks do not balance, he will weigh 2 of the 3 bricks. If they balance, he will know the brick left not weighed is heavier, or if they do not balance, he will find the heavier one.

Hard Math Riddle 5:

Two travelers spend from 12 o’clock to 6 o’clock walking along a level road, up a hill, and back again. Their pace is 4 mph on the level, 3 mph uphill, and 6 mph downhill. How far do they walk and at what time do they reach the top of the hill?

ANSWER:

They walk 4 miles and reach the top of the hill at half past three.







So, is your confidence shaking? Did you manage to get even one of them right? Relax, we aren't your math professor, and we won't deduct your marks. And oh, let's end our rivalry and shake hands for friendship.

