These math riddles are surely going to make you fall in love with the subject!

Math is a tough subject. However, the subject does not always scare people off. Sometimes, the subject becomes manageable and fun when presented in the form of fun riddles.



MATH RIDDLES:

MATH RIDDLE 1

Lily is a Lilypad in a small pond. Lilly doubles her size each day, On the 20th day, she covers the whole pond. On what day was Lily half the size of the pond?







Answer to riddle 1: Day 19, it's not 10 because on day 20 she doubled from day 19, so 19 must be half the size of the pond.

MATH RIDDLE 2

How can you take 2 from 5 and leave 4?

Answer to riddle 2: F I V E Remove the 2 letters F and E from five and you have IV which is the Roman numeral for four

MATH RIDDLE 3

How much will a 38° angle measure when looked at under a microscope that magnifies ten times?

Answer to riddle 3: It will still be 38°