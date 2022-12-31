These math riddles are the last challenging task of 2022!

As the year is about to end, say yes to the last math challenge of the year. Try these math riddles.
Math is indeed a tough subject. No matter whether the year 2022 was good for you or not, gear up for the last math challenge of the year.

 

Try these exciting math riddles:

 

MATH RIDDLES:

 

Math Riddle 1:

One brother says of his younger brother: “Two years ago, I was three times as old as my brother was. In three years’ time, I will be twice as old as my brother.” How old are they each now?



Math Riddle 2:

I add six to eleven and get five. Why is this correct?

 

Math Riddle 3:

What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?

 

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

The older brother is 17 and the younger brother is 7.



Answer 2:

When it is 11 a.m., adding six hours makes it 5 p.m




Answer 3:

The most common digit is 1!

 

Wasn't it fun? 

It's good that you ended the year with an exciting challenge.
