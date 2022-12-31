These math riddles are the last challenging task of 2022!
Math is indeed a tough subject. No matter whether the year 2022 was good for you or not, gear up for the last math challenge of the year.
Try these exciting math riddles:
MATH RIDDLES:
Math Riddle 1:
One brother says of his younger brother: “Two years ago, I was three times as old as my brother was. In three years’ time, I will be twice as old as my brother.” How old are they each now?
Math Riddle 2:
I add six to eleven and get five. Why is this correct?
Math Riddle 3:
What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?
ANSWERS:
Math Riddle 1:
One brother says of his younger brother: “Two years ago, I was three times as old as my brother was. In three years’ time, I will be twice as old as my brother.” How old are they each now?
Answer 1:
The older brother is 17 and the younger brother is 7.
Math Riddle 2:
I add six to eleven and get five. Why is this correct?
Answer 2:
When it is 11 a.m., adding six hours makes it 5 p.m
Math Riddle 3:
What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?
Answer 3:
The most common digit is 1!
Wasn't it fun?
It's good that you ended the year with an exciting challenge.