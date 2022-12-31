These math riddles are the last challenging task of 2022!

Math is indeed a tough subject. No matter whether the year 2022 was good for you or not, gear up for the last math challenge of the year.

Try these exciting math riddles:

MATH RIDDLES:

Math Riddle 1:

One brother says of his younger brother: “Two years ago, I was three times as old as my brother was. In three years’ time, I will be twice as old as my brother.” How old are they each now?







Math Riddle 2:

I add six to eleven and get five. Why is this correct?

Math Riddle 3:

What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

One brother says of his younger brother: “Two years ago, I was three times as old as my brother was. In three years’ time, I will be twice as old as my brother.” How old are they each now?

Answer 1:

The older brother is 17 and the younger brother is 7.







Math Riddle 2:

I add six to eleven and get five. Why is this correct?







Answer 2:

When it is 11 a.m., adding six hours makes it 5 p.m









Math Riddle 3:

What single digit appears most frequently between and including the numbers 1 and 1,000?

Answer 3:

The most common digit is 1!

Wasn't it fun?

It's good that you ended the year with an exciting challenge.