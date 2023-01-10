Tired of the monotony? Try these exciting brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to rejuvenate your brain. These brain teasers will surely add some fun to your life.
Brain teasers with answers!
Brain teasers with answers!

Feeling bored, stressed, or out of place? These brain teasers will help you add a grin to your face.

 

Brain Teaser 1

There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Brain Teaser 2

You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?

Brain Teaser 3

I have a tail and a head, but nobody. What am I?

Brain Teaser 4

What 2 things can you never eat for breakfast?

Brain Teaser 5

Excited to know about the answers? Here you go!

 

Answer to riddle 1: The word “wrong.” It’s the only word that’s spelled W-R-O-N-G.

Answer to riddle 2: You finished in 2nd place.

Answer to riddle 3: A coin

Answer to riddle 4: Lunch and dinner

Answer to riddle 5: The word “short.”

 
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next