Tired of the monotony? Try these exciting brain teasers!
Feeling bored, stressed, or out of place? These brain teasers will help you add a grin to your face.
Brain Teaser 1
There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?
Brain Teaser 2
You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?
Brain Teaser 3
I have a tail and a head, but nobody. What am I?
Brain Teaser 4
What 2 things can you never eat for breakfast?
Brain Teaser 5
Excited to know about the answers? Here you go!
Answer to riddle 1: The word “wrong.” It’s the only word that’s spelled W-R-O-N-G.
Answer to riddle 2: You finished in 2nd place.
Answer to riddle 3: A coin
Answer to riddle 4: Lunch and dinner
Answer to riddle 5: The word “short.”