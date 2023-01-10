Tired of the monotony? Try these exciting brain teasers!

Feeling bored, stressed, or out of place? These brain teasers will help you add a grin to your face.

Brain Teaser 1

There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Brain Teaser 2

You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?

Brain Teaser 3

I have a tail and a head, but nobody. What am I?

Brain Teaser 4

What 2 things can you never eat for breakfast?

Brain Teaser 5

Excited to know about the answers? Here you go!

Answer to riddle 1: The word “wrong.” It’s the only word that’s spelled W-R-O-N-G.

Answer to riddle 2: You finished in 2nd place.

Answer to riddle 3: A coin

Answer to riddle 4: Lunch and dinner

Answer to riddle 5: The word “short.”