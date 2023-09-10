Today in History, 10 September: What Happened on this Day

September 10 is the 253rd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 112 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped the world we live in today. From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

Today In History - Important Events

Election of John Smith as President of Jamestown Colony Council

Date: 1608

Our historical voyage commences in the year 1608, as John Smith ascended to the presidency of the Jamestown colony council in Virginia. His election marked a pivotal moment in the early history of English settlement in North America, setting the stage for the colony's future development.

George Washington's Plea for a Spy Volunteer and Nathan Hale's Heroic Response

Date: 1776

Next, we fast forward to 1776, when a fledgling nation was struggling for independence. General George Washington made an impassioned request for a volunteer spy, and in a display of unwavering patriotism, Nathan Hale stepped forward. This selfless act would ultimately seal Hale's place in history as a symbol of American valour.

Simón Bolívar Assumes the Presidency of Peru

Date: 1823

In 1823, the South American liberator, Simón Bolívar, assumed the mantle of leadership as President of Peru. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in the struggle for Latin American independence, leaving an indelible mark on the continent's history.

Elias Howe's Patent for the Lockstitch Sewing Machine

Date: 1846

Moving on to the realm of innovation, we arrive at 1846, a year that witnessed a groundbreaking invention. Elias Howe secured a US patent for the lockstitch sewing machine, revolutionizing the textile industry and forever changing the way we manufacture clothing.

Karl Marx's Address in Amsterdam

Date: 1872

In the year 1872, the influential philosopher and economist Karl Marx delivered an address in the vibrant city of Amsterdam. His words resonated across the globe, further fueling discussions on revolutionary ideas and societal change.

Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza's Treaty with King Makoko of Congo

Date: 1880

Turning our attention to the African continent, 1880 marked the signing of a significant treaty. Pierre Savorgnan de Brazza negotiated a treaty with King Makoko of Congo, shaping the course of colonialism and African-European relations.

Lord Kitchener's Expedition from Khartoum to Fashoda

Date: 1898

In 1898, Lord Kitchener embarked on an expedition of great geopolitical significance. His ships sailed from Khartoum to Fashoda in Sudan, a journey that would have far-reaching implications for British imperial interests in Africa.

Heroes' Welcome for General John J. Pershing and WWI Soldiers in NYC

Date: 1919

Moving to the aftermath of World War I, 1919 saw the bustling streets of New York City come alive with celebration. General John J. Pershing and 25,000 WWI soldiers received a heroes' welcome, a heartwarming testament to their sacrifice and valour.

Canada's Declaration of War on Germany

Date: 1939

In a fateful moment for Canada, 1939 bore witness to the nation's declaration of war on Germany under the leadership of Mackenzie King. This pivotal decision would thrust Canada into the tumultuous events of World War II.

Lieutenant-General Omar Bradley's Arrival in Prestwick/London

Date: 1943

1943 marked an important chapter in World War II history as Lieutenant-General Omar Bradley arrived in Prestwick and London. His presence symbolized the alliance's commitment to defeating the Axis powers.

The Remarkable Tale of Miracle Mike - The Headless Chicken

Date: 1945

In 1945, a tale of astonishing resilience emerged. Mike the Headless Chicken, decapitated in Fruita, Colorado, remarkably survived for another 18 months before meeting an unusual fate.

Vidkun Quisling's Sentencing for Collaboration with Nazis

Date: 1945

The year 1945 also bore witness to the sentencing of Vidkun Quisling, who faced the ultimate penalty for collaborating with the Nazis during World War II. His trial and execution underscored the consequences of collaboration with the enemy.

Consecration of the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace

Date: 1990

A momentous occasion unfolded in 1990 when Pope John Paul II consecrated the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire. This grand edifice, covering 30,000 square meters, stands as the largest church in the world, a testament to faith and architecture.

Nawaz Sharif's Return to Pakistan after Exile

Date: 2007

In a dramatic turn of events, 2007 witnessed the return of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, after seven years in exile. His homecoming followed a military coup in October 1999, marking a significant moment in Pakistan's political landscape.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' Urgent Call for a Climate Change Conference

Date: 2018

The year 2018 brought to light a pressing global concern. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an urgent call for a climate change conference, emphasizing the alarming pace at which climate change was outpacing human efforts.

Leadership Transition at Alibaba: Jack Ma Steps Down

Date: 2019

In the corporate sphere, 2019 marked a pivotal moment at Alibaba. Chairman Jack Ma, an iconic figure in the tech industry, stepped down from his role, making way for Daniel Zhang to lead the company into the future.

Today In History - Birthdays

Julius III

(1487-1555)

Julius III, born in Monte San Savino, Tuscany, ascended to the papal throne during a critical period in history as the Counter-Reformation Pope. His reign from 1550 to 1555 was marked by efforts to counter the tide of religious reform sweeping through Europe.

Maria Theresa of Spain

(1638-1683)

Maria Theresa of Spain, hailing from El Escorial, Spain, became the Queen of France through her marriage to Louis XIV. Her presence at the French court added depth to the monarchy during the era of the Sun King.

Elsa Schiaparelli

(1890-1973)

Elsa Schiaparelli, a prominent figure in the world of fashion, was born in Rome, Italy. Her innovative designs and collaborations with artists of her time made her a trailblazer in the fashion industry.

Terence O'Neill

(1914-1990)

Terence O'Neill, a London-born statesman, served as the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland from 1963 to 1969. Leading the Ulster Unionist Party, he navigated the challenging political landscape during a crucial period in Northern Ireland's history.

Arnold Palmer

(1929-2016)

Arnold Palmer, hailing from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, made an indelible mark on the world of golf. With seven major titles to his name, including four US Masters championships, he remains an icon in the sport.

Roger Maris

(1934-1985)

Roger Maris, born in Hibbing, Minnesota, achieved legendary status in baseball. As a seven-time MLB All-Star and the record holder for the most home runs in a single season (61 in 1961), his accomplishments continue to resonate in the world of sports.

Stephen Jay Gould

(1941-2002)

Stephen Jay Gould, a native of New York City, New York, made significant contributions to palaeontology and science communication. His writings bridged the gap between academia and the general public, making complex scientific concepts accessible and engaging.

Jack Ma

(58 years old)

Born in Hangzhou, China, in 1964, Jack Ma is a contemporary figure in the world of business and technology. As the founder of Alibaba Group, he has played a transformative role in shaping e-commerce and digital innovation on a global scale.

On This Day - Sports

International Lawn Tennis Challenge - US Clinches 7th Straight Title

Date: 1926

In a display of tennis excellence, Vincent Richards and R. Norris Williams secured the International Lawn Tennis Challenge for the United States in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They defeated the formidable French duo of Jacques Brugnon and Henri Cochet with a resounding 3-0 victory, capturing the seventh consecutive title for the US.

Don Bradman's Spectacular Farewell in Cricket

Date: 1948

In the world of cricket, the legendary Australian batsman Don Bradman remarkably bid farewell. He scored 153 runs in his last first-class cricket innings in England, cementing his status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Joe DiMaggio's Historic Three Home Runs

Date: 1950

The baseball world witnessed a historic moment as Joe DiMaggio, a New York Yankees icon, became the first player to hit three home runs in a single game at Griffith Stadium. His exceptional feat left an indelible mark on the sport's history.

Abebe Bikila's Barefoot Marathon Triumph at the Rome Olympics

Date: 1960

At the Rome Olympics in 1960, Abebe Bikila of Ethiopia achieved an extraordinary milestone. Running barefoot, he set a world record with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, and 16.2 seconds in the men's marathon. This victory marked Africa's first-ever Olympic gold medal in the event.

Muhammad Ali's Heavyweight Boxing Title Victory

Date: 1966

In the world of boxing, Muhammad Ali showcased his prowess by defeating Karl Mildenberger via TKO in the 12th round. This victory secured Ali's status as the heavyweight boxing champion, solidifying his legendary career.

Lou Brock's Record-Setting Stolen Base Mark

Date: 1974

Lou Brock of the MLB's St. Louis Cardinals etched his name in baseball history by first tying and then setting the baseball stolen base record. He achieved an impressive mark of 104 stolen bases and then extended it to 105, leaving an enduring legacy in the sport.

Eric Dickerson's Rushing Milestone in the NFL

Date: 1989

Indianapolis running back Eric Dickerson achieved a remarkable milestone in the NFL. He rushed for 106 yards against San Francisco, becoming the fastest player to surpass the 10,000-yard rushing plateau in just 91 career games.

Mark McGwire's Consecutive 50-Home Run Seasons

Date: 1997

Mark McGwire joined the ranks of baseball legends by hitting 50 home runs for the second consecutive year. This achievement placed him in the exclusive company of Babe Ruth as the only player to accomplish this remarkable feat.

Margaret Atwood's Literary Triumph with "The Testaments"

Date: 2019

In the realm of literature, novelist Margaret Atwood made a significant impact with the publication of "The Testaments." This thought-provoking follow-up to "The Handmaid's Tale" captivated readers and further solidified Atwood's status as a literary powerhouse.

Today In History - Film, Music, And TV

Hector Berlioz's Opera "Benvenuto Cellini" Premieres

Date: 1838

A momentous occasion in the realm of opera occurred in 1838 when Hector Berlioz's masterwork, "Benvenuto Cellini," premiered in Paris. This opera showcased Berlioz's innovative and daring approach to composition.

Edwin Booth's Debut Performance as Richard III

Date: 1849

On the theatrical stage, American actor Edwin Booth made his debut performance as Richard III in 1849. This marked the beginning of a distinguished career that would establish him as one of the finest actors of his time.

Georges Bizet's Opera "Les Pêcheurs de Perles" Premieres

Date: 1863

In 1863, the operatic world was graced with the premiere of Georges Bizet's "Les Pêcheurs de Perles" in Paris. Bizet's enchanting compositions in this work foreshadowed his later masterpiece, "Carmen."

Rod Stewart's Debut Single "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl"

Date: 1964

A budding star took his first step into the music industry in 1964 as Rod Stewart recorded his debut single, "Good Morning Little Schoolgirl." This recording marked the beginning of a legendary music career.

Neil Diamond's Breakthrough with "Cherry Cherry"

Date: 1966

In 1966, Neil Diamond achieved his first Billboard chart success with the single "Cherry Cherry." This milestone paved the way for a prolific career that would span decades.

Nirvana's Anthem "Smells like Teen Spirit"

Date: 1991

A seismic shift occurred in the world of rock music when Nirvana released their iconic single "Smells like Teen Spirit" in 1991. Often hailed as the anthem of Generation X, this song encapsulated the spirit of a generation.

"Cats" Musical's Epic Finale

Date: 2000

After a remarkable run of 7,485 performances, Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical "Cats" took its final bow at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City. This production achieved unparalleled success, winning numerous Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and a Grammy Award.

Amitabh Bachchan Honored as Actor of the Century

Date: 2001

Renowned Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan received a prestigious accolade in 2001 when he was awarded Actor of the Century at the Alexandria Film Festival. This recognition celebrated his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema.

On This Day - Deaths

Qin Shi Huang

(259-210 BC)

Qin Shi Huang, the visionary founder of the Qin dynasty and the first emperor to unify China, ascended to power in 220 BC. His quest for immortality led him to ingest mercury pills, tragically claiming his life at the age of 49. His rule left an enduring imprint on Chinese history, marked by the construction of the Great Wall and the standardization of laws and writing systems.

John the Fearless

(1371-1419)

John the Fearless, Duke of Burgundy, ruled from 1404 to 1419. His life was cut short by assassination at the age of 48, orchestrated by adherents of the Dauphin, who would later become Charles VII of France. His tumultuous era was marked by political intrigue and conflict during the Hundred Years' War.

Mary Wollstonecraft

(1759-1797)

The English author and pioneering feminist Mary Wollstonecraft, best known for her work "A Vindication of the Rights of Woman," tragically succumbed to septicaemia at the age of 38. Her writings laid the foundation for the feminist movement and continue to inspire advocates for gender equality.

Harold Gillies

(1882-1960)

Harold Gillies, a distinguished New Zealand surgeon, is celebrated as the father of modern plastic surgery. His pioneering techniques, particularly skin grafts, transformed the lives of countless soldiers injured during World War I. He passed away at the age of 78, having dedicated his life to the art of healing.

Cy Denneny

(1891-1970)

Cy Denneny, a revered figure in Canadian hockey history, earned his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame. He led the NHL in scoring during the 1923-24 season. His contributions to the sport live on, and he passed away at the age of 78.

Patty Berg

(1918-2006)

Patty Berg, an accomplished American golfer with 15 major titles to her name, including the 1946 US Open, made an indelible mark on the world of sports. Her life journey ended at the age of 88 due to Alzheimer's disease.

Jane Wyman

(1917-2007)

Jane Wyman, an Academy Award-winning actress known for her roles in "Johnny Belinda" and "Magnificent Obsession," was also the first wife of Ronald Reagan. Her contributions to cinema and television left an enduring legacy. She passed away of natural causes at the age of 90.

