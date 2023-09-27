Today in History 27 September: What Happened on this Day

September 27 is the 268th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 95 days remain until the end of the year. Numerous remarkable occurrences, both big and small, have shaped our world today.

From historical milestones and scientific discoveries to cultural moments and notable birthdays, this day has a rich tapestry of stories to uncover.

On This Day In History- Events

Historical Event

1066: The Norman Invasion of England

On this significant day in history, in the year 1066, the troops led by William the Conqueror embarked on a momentous journey from Normandy to seize control of England.

Diplomatic Achievement

1779: John Adams Negotiates Revolutionary War Peace Terms

In the year 1779, John Adams undertook the crucial task of negotiating peace terms during the Revolutionary War with Great Britain, marking a pivotal event of interest.

Triumph in Battle

1810: The Battle of Bussaco

In 1810, a remarkable military confrontation known as the Battle of Bussaco unfolded. Arthur Wellesley's Anglo-Portuguese Army achieved a momentous victory against a larger French force commanded by Marshal André Masséna, resulting in 4,500 casualties among the French troops.

Struggle for Independence

1821: Mexican Revolutionary Forces Occupy Mexico City

In 1821, Mexican revolutionary forces, under the leadership of Agustín de Iturbide, successfully occupied Mexico City as Spanish forces withdrew. This marked the culmination of the Mexican War of Independence, a significant chapter in history.

Scholarly Breakthrough

1822: Jean-François Champollion Deciphers Egyptian Hieroglyphics

In 1822, the French scholar Jean-François Champollion made a groundbreaking announcement, declaring his successful deciphering of Egyptian hieroglyphics using the Rosetta Stone.

Royal Entry

1824: Charles X's State Entry into Paris

In 1824, King Charles X of France made a triumphant state entry into Paris, receiving widespread acclaim from the populace.

Revolution in Transportation

1825: George Stephenson's "Locomotion No. 1"

In 1825, a pioneering moment in railroad history occurred when George Stephenson's "Locomotion No. 1" became the first steam locomotive to transport passengers on a public rail line—the Stockton and Darlington Railway in England.

Theatrical Premiere

1852: Premiere of George Aiken's "Uncle Tom's Cabin"

In 1852, George Aiken's play adaptation of Harriet Beecher Stowe's renowned anti-slavery novel, "Uncle Tom's Cabin," premiered in Troy, New York, marking a significant cultural event.

Tragic Massacre

1864: Centralia Massacre and Guerrilla Warfare

In a harrowing event during the American Civil War in 1864, pro-Confederate guerrillas led by William T. Anderson, along with Jesse James, looted Centralia and launched a deadly attack on a train of the North Missouri Railroad, resulting in the execution of 24 Union soldiers. On the same day, these guerrillas emerged victorious against the newly formed 39th Missouri Infantry Regiment, with 123 out of 147 soldiers meeting a tragic fate.

Scientific Breakthrough

1905: Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity

In 1905, the physics journal Annalen der Physik published Albert Einstein's groundbreaking paper titled "Does the Inertia of a Body Depend Upon Its Energy Content?" introducing the iconic equation E=mc², a pivotal moment in scientific history.

Automotive Innovation

1908: Henry Ford's Model T Production Commences

In 1908, Henry Ford's pioneering Model T automobile rolled off the production line at the Piquette Plant in Detroit, Michigan, heralding a new era in transportation.

Preservation of Natural Resources

1909: President Taft's Conservation Efforts

In 1909, United States President William Howard Taft took a significant step by setting aside approximately 3 million acres of oil-rich public land, including Teapot Dome, Wyoming, for conservation purposes.

Literary Milestone

1912: W. C. Handy Publishes "Memphis Blues"

In 1912, W. C. Handy made history by publishing "Memphis Blues," considered the first-ever blues song, which left an indelible mark on the world of music.

Monarchical Abdication

1922: Abdication of King Constantine I of Greece

In 1922, King Constantine I of Greece chose to step down from the throne, an event that reshaped the political landscape of the nation.

Triumph in Battle

1936: Franco Troops Capture Toledo

In 1936, Franco's troops achieved a significant victory by capturing the city of Toledo, marking a crucial episode in the Spanish Civil War.

Promotion of Notorious Figure

1941: Reinhard Heydrich Appointed SS-General

In 1941, Reinhard Heydrich, infamously known as the "butcher of Prague," was appointed as an SS-General, a development of great historical significance.

Maritime Milestone

1941: Launch of the SS Patrick Henry

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt inaugurated the launch of the first Liberty ship, the freighter SS Patrick Henry, a pivotal moment in maritime history.

Historic Meeting

1945: Douglas MacArthur Meets Emperor Hirohito

In 1945, United States General Douglas MacArthur, who headed the Allied occupation of Japan, met Emperor Hirohito in Tokyo for the first time, marking a crucial moment in the post-war era.

Diplomatic Encounter

1959: Conclusion of Nikita Khrushchev's US Visit

Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev concluded his visit to the United States in 1959, a significant event in the realm of international diplomacy.

Environmental Awareness

1962: Publication of Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring"

In 1962, Rachel Carson published "Silent Spring," a landmark work that shed light on the detrimental effects of pesticide use on the environment in the United States.

Diplomatic Engagement

1963: Lee Harvey Oswald's Visit to Cuban Consulate

In 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, the alleged assassin of President John F. Kennedy, visited the Cuban consulate in Mexico City, seeking a visa—an event that would later have far-reaching consequences.

Formation of a Political Party

1988: Founding of the National League for Democracy in Myanmar

In 1988, the National League for Democracy, led by Aung San Suu Kyi, was established in Myanmar (Burma), marking a significant development in the country's political landscape.

Presidential Decision

1991: President George H. W. Bush's Conservation Efforts

In 1991, United States President George H. W. Bush made the pivotal decision to designate approximately 3 million acres of oil-rich public land, including Teapot Dome, Wyoming, for conservation purposes.

Electoral Outcome

1998: German Chancellor Helmut Kohl's Defeat

In 1998, German Chancellor Helmut Kohl's CDU/CSU party suffered a resounding defeat in federal elections at the hands of Gerard Schroder's SPD party, a landmark moment in German politics.

Reelection of a Leader

2009: Angela Merkel's Second Term as Chancellor

In 2009, German Federal elections resulted in the reelection of Angela Merkel for her second term as Chancellor, leading a center-right coalition government.

Legal Action Against a Figure

2018: SEC Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

In 2018, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of securities fraud, a significant legal development.

Political Inquiry

2019: Democrats Issue Subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

In 2019, the United States Democratic Party issued its first subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as part of an impeachment inquiry, marking a significant moment in American politics.

Financial Revelation

2020: Details of President Donald Trump's Tax Returns Released

In 2020, the New York Times released details of President Donald Trump's tax returns, revealing that he had paid only $750 in income tax for the years 2016 and 2017, uncovering a history of "chronic losses and years of tax avoidance."

Memorial Service

2022: State Funeral for Shinzō Abe

In 2022, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe received a state funeral at the Nippon Budokan Arena in Tokyo, following his assassination in July, a solemn event of great significance.

Today In History - Sports

Sports History

1919: Babe Ruth's Record-Breaking Home Run

In 1919, Boston Red Sox slugger Babe Ruth extended his MLB home run record to 29 with a powerful blast during the 3rd inning, even though his team suffered a 7-5 defeat at the Washington Senators' Griffith Stadium.

Sports Milestone

1923: Lou Gehrig's First Home Run

In 1923, New York Yankee Lou Gehrig achieved a significant milestone by hitting the first of his 493 career home runs, setting the stage for his legendary baseball career.

Sports Achievement

1930: Hack Wilson's Record-Breaking Home Runs

In 1930, Chicago Cubs' Hack Wilson accomplished a remarkable feat by hitting two home runs, thereby securing an NL record with a total of 56 home runs during the season.

Close Batting Race

1931: Chick Hafey Wins Closest NL Batting Race

In 1931, a fiercely contested National League batting race came to an end, with St. Louis Cardinals' Chick Hafey emerging victorious with a batting average of .34889, narrowly edging out the New York Giants' Bill Terry, who had a batting average of .34861.

Pitching Record

1961: Sandy Koufax Sets NL Strikeout Season Record

In 1961, Sandy Koufax made history by setting the NL strikeout season record with an impressive total of 269 strikeouts, solidifying his reputation as one of baseball's greatest pitchers.

Unfortunate Record

1967: Jim Bunning's 1-0 Losses

In 1967, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jim Bunning tied a record in the NL by suffering five 1-0 losses in a single year, a testament to the challenges faced by pitchers.

Pitching Excellence

1973: Nolan Ryan's Strikeout Record

In 1973, Nolan Ryan showcased his pitching prowess by striking out 16 batters in 11 innings, achieving a remarkable record of 383 strikeouts for the season.

Dual Accomplishment

1983: Tim Raines Steals 70 and Drives in 70 Runs

In 1983, Tim Raines achieved a unique feat by becoming the first player since Ty Cobb to steal 70 bases and drive in 70 runs in a single season.

Farewell to a Legend

1987: Phil Niekro's Final MLB Appearance

In 1987, the legendary Atlanta Braves pitcher Phil Niekro made his final MLB appearance, albeit surrendering five runs in three innings against the San Francisco Giants, marking the end of a remarkable career.

World Record Controversy

1988: Ben Johnson Disqualified at Seoul Olympics

In 1988, Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson faced disqualification from the Seoul Olympics' 100m event after his urine sample tested positive for the steroid stanozolol. This controversy led to American Carl Lewis being awarded the gold medal and a world record time of 9.92 seconds.

Honoring a Champion

1990: Greg LeMond Visits the White House

In 1990, Tour de France champion Greg LeMond visited the White House, where he was honored for his remarkable cycling achievements, signifying a moment of recognition in the world of sports.

On This Day - TV, Music, And Films

Musical Farewell

1942: Glenn Miller's Final Performance

On this day in 1942, the renowned bandleader Glenn Miller and his Orchestra delivered their last performance at the Central Theater in Passaic, New Jersey. This marked the conclusion of the orchestra's journey as Miller joined the U.S. Army, making it a poignant moment in music history.

Late-Night Debut

1954: Premiere of "The Tonight Show"

In 1954, a groundbreaking moment in television occurred when "The Tonight Show" made its debut on NBC. Hosted by Steve Allen, this late-night talk show has since become an iconic part of American television.

Timeless Ballad

1973: Release of Barbra Streisand's "The Way We Were"

On this day in 1973, the legendary Barbra Streisand released the single "The Way We Were," a timeless song that would go on to be named Billboard's Song of the Year in 1974, leaving an indelible mark on music history.

Cinematic Icon

1982: Filming Commences on "Never Say Never Again"

In 1982, the cameras rolled as filming began on "Never Say Never Again," featuring the iconic Sean Connery portraying James Bond for the final time, marking a significant chapter in film and television history.

British Crime Series

1993: Debut of "Cracker"

In 1993, the British crime series "Cracker," created by Jimmy McGovern and starring Robbie Coltrane, made its debut on ITV in the United Kingdom. This gritty crime drama would go on to captivate audiences and become a notable entry in television history.

Debut Album

2013: Lorde's "Pure Heroine"

On this day in 2013, the New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde released her debut studio album, "Pure Heroine." The album's unique sound and Lorde's distinctive voice garnered critical acclaim, marking a significant moment in contemporary music.

Streaming Success

2021: Netflix's Record-Breaking "Bridgerton" and "Extraction"

Netflix made headlines by announcing that Shonda Rhimes' "Bridgerton" had become its most-watched series ever, while "Extraction," starring Chris Hemsworth, claimed the top spot as its number-one film. This achievement signaled the streaming platform's dominance in the world of entertainment.

Today On History - Birthdays

Banking and Arts Patronage

1389: Cosimo de' Medici (1389-1464)

Cosimo de' Medici, an Italian banker and de facto ruler of Florence, was born on this day. He is renowned for his significant patronage of the arts during the Italian Renaissance.

French Monarch

1601: Louis XIII (1601-1643)

Born in the Palace of Fontainebleau, France, Louis XIII became King of France in 1610. His reign played a crucial role in the history of France.

French Bishop and Writer

1627: Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet (1627-1704)

Jacques-Bénigne Bossuet, a French bishop and writer, was born in Dijon, France. He became known for his role as the court preacher to Louis XIV.

American Revolutionary and Politician

1722: Samuel Adams (1722-1803)

Samuel Adams, a prominent American revolutionary and politician known for his involvement in events like the Boston Massacre and the Boston Tea Party, was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mexican Army General and Emperor

1783: Agustín de Iturbide (1783-1824)

Agustín de Iturbide, a Mexican army general, politician, and the first emperor of Mexico, was born in Valladolid, Michoacán, Mexico. He played a significant role in Mexican history.

African American Congressman

1827: Hiram R. Revels (1827-1901)

Hiram R. Revels was an American clergyman, politician, and the first African American to serve in the U.S. Congress as a U.S. Senator from Mississippi from 1870 to 1871. He also served as a college president at Alcorn University.

Renowned Political Cartoonist

1840: Thomas Nast (1840-1902)

Thomas Nast, a German-American caricaturist and political cartoonist, left an indelible mark on late 1800s America with his satirical illustrations and political commentary.

South African Statesman

1862: Louis Botha (1862-1919)

Louis Botha, a Boer general and statesman, served as the first Prime Minister of South Africa from 1910 to 1919, playing a pivotal role in the nation's history.

Golfing Legend

1939: Kathy Whitworth (1939-2022)

Kathy Whitworth, an American golfer with a record 88 LPGA Tour wins, achieved seven LPGA Player of the Year titles and six major championships during her remarkable career.

Rock Music Icon

1947: Meat Loaf (1947-2022)

Meat Loaf, the American rock musician and singer-songwriter known for hits like "Bat Out of Hell" and "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," was born in Dallas, Texas.

Baseball Hall of Famer

1949: Mike Schmidt (73 years old)

Mike Schmidt, a baseball Hall of Famer, enjoyed a stellar career as a third baseman for the Philadelphia Phillies. His achievements include World Series MVP awards and multiple NL MVP titles.

Acclaimed Actress

1972: Gwyneth Paltrow (50 years old)

Gwyneth Paltrow, the American actress known for her roles in films such as "Emma" and "Shakespeare in Love," was born in Los Angeles, California.

Rap Sensation

1982: Lil Wayne (40 years old)

Lil Wayne, an American rapper famous for tracks like "Lollipop," was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has made a significant impact on the world of hip-hop.

Singer-Songwriter

1984: Avril Lavigne (38 years old)

Avril Lavigne, the Canadian singer-songwriter known for hits like "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," was born in Belleville, Ontario.

Young Talent

2002: Jenna Ortega (20 years old)

Jenna Ortega, an American actress known for her roles in "The Fallout" and "Wednesday," was born in Coachella Valley, California.

On This Day In History - Deaths

Impressionist Master

1917: Edgar Degas (1834-1917)

French impressionist painter Edgar Degas, known for his iconic works such as "The Bellelli Family," passed away at the age of 83, leaving behind a significant legacy in the art world.

Versatile Athlete

1956: Babe Didrikson Zaharias (1911-1956)

Babe Didrikson Zaharias, the American all-round athlete who excelled in golf and track and field, succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 45. Her achievements include 10 LPGA majors and Olympic gold medals in the 80m hurdles and javelin in 1932.

Silent Screen Star

1965: Clara Bow (1905-1965)

Clara Bow, an American silent screen actress renowned for her roles in films like "It" and "Saturday Night Kid," passed away at the age of 60, leaving a lasting mark on the silent film era.

Golfing Legend

1977: Jock Hutchison (1884-1977)

Scottish golfer Jock Hutchison, known for winning the PGA Championship in 1920 and the British Open in 1921, passed away at the age of 93.

Heroic Aviator

1993: Jimmy Doolittle (1896-1993)

American Air Force General Jimmy Doolittle, famed for leading the daring raid on Tokyo in 1942, passed away at the remarkable age of 96.

Prominent Columnist and Speechwriter

2009: William Safire (1929-2009)

William Safire, an American political columnist for The New York Times and a speechwriter for President Richard Nixon, passed away at the age of 79 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Football and Sports Icon

2010: George Blanda (1927-2010)

George Blanda, a Pro Football Hall of Famer known for his versatile skills as a quarterback and placekicker, passed away at the age of 83. His illustrious career included championships and numerous accolades.

Publishing Magnate

2017: Hugh Hefner (1926-2017)

Hugh Hefner, the American magazine publisher and businessman famous for founding Playboy passed away of natural causes at the age of 91. His influence on popular culture and media was immense.

