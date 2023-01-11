Today’s Wordle: 571 Hints and Clues of 11 January with Solution for Word Puzzle Game

Wordle is a game that is not only challenging but also super interesting. All word games lose their charm in front of the NYTimes Wordle.

Hey, the Wordle game requires guesswork. The game is undoubtedly tough, but guessing the wordle of the day can be made even more fun with some juicy hints and clues. That is when we enter the game. We help you guess the Wordle of the day with some exciting Wordle hints so that you ace the wordle game. And hey, you need not worry about the wrong guesses, as we have also listed the answer for the Wordle today, in case you wish to check.

Excited? Well, hold on to your excitement. Before jumping straight into the Wordle hints, let us first know what the Wordle game is all about.







What is Wordle?

Wordle is a super addictive word game by NYTimes. Why is the NYTimes Wordle so addictive? Well, the answer is pretty simple. The Wordle game is super addictive as it plays with the fact of “Scarcity”. Unlike other games that give you the chance to play unlimited at any time of the day, Wordle gives you only 6 chances to crack the word. If you lose in all of these 6 chances, you will have to wait for the next sunrise for the new word.

Thus, the smart look for hints at Jagran Josh to crack their Wordle challenges in just minutes.

Before diving into the hints, first, have a look at the rules carefully.

How to play Wordle?

Every day the word game comes up with a grid, allowing you to make 6 guesses of a 5 letter word.

If any of the letters you put exist in that five-letter word, the box will turn yellow. If the letter is placed exactly in the right box in any of your guesses, it will turn green.

The goal is to crack that one 5-letter word chosen by Wordle within 6 attempts.

How on earth can you crack the exact right word without any external help? Well, that's why we are here, to help you out!

Below are the 5 hints you may need. In case you still fail, we'll not leave your hand. We have also mentioned the Wordle answer at the end

Now, it’s time for us to introduce you to the exciting Worldle hints!

Wordle Hint 1:

The word ends with a consonant.

Wordle Hint 2:

The word contains only 2 vowels.

Wordle Hint 3:

The second place of the word either has an “E” or an “H”.

Wordle Hint 4:

The last three letters of the word rhyme with “man”.

Wordle Hint 5:

The word starts with a consonant.

Excited to know the wordle of the day? Scroll down for the answer!

What's today’s Wordle answer?

Wordle 571 for 11 January is

SEDAN!