Today’s Heardle: Clues and Answers 21st September

Today’s Heardle: We have read about and played wordle, the popular word puzzle that took the world by storm. Solving internet crossword puzzles has become a hit trend among all generations. following the trend, we now have “Heardle”, the musical-based sister of wordle.

The theme of this puzzle game is music. On a more specific note, it challenges the player to identify a song based only on its intro. Six guesses are given to the player, and each one reveals more and more of the introduction. Every day, a different song is played, it can be a trendy pop hit or a lesser-known country melody.

The beauty of the game is that some players are able to predict the songs right away, while others might require more hints and time.

How To Play Heardle?

The players need to do the following in order to play Heardle online:

Go to heardle.app Click on the play button to hear the song’s intro. Guess the answer right away or ask for more clues. A total of only six chances are given to the player. If the player makes six incorrect guesses, they fail and wait till the next day for a new puzzle.

Today’s Heardle Hints:

Here are the clues for today’s heardle:

American singer-songwriter Artist The song belongs to both pop and electro-R&B genres. It came out in 2017. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it peaked at number 11, while on the UK Singles Chart, it peaked at number 21.

Today’s Heardle Answer:

If you haven’t guessed already, don’t fret. We have the answer for today’s heardle.

It’s… “Mine” by Bazzi.

Whether or not you were able to solve the puzzle, we hope that you had fun with this. You can listen to the song here.