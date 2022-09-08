Today’s Wordle #446 Is Super Easy! Try These Hints And Super Clue.

Wordle 446 is not that tough. Unlike on other days, Wordle today seems to be a relief after so many difficult ones for the past few weeks.

But hey, it does not matter how easy or challenging the word is, you still need hints to help you crack the word. And where do you find spicy hints that add to your excitement?

Welcome to the Wordle hints by Jagran Josh!

Wordle 446 For September 8, 2022- HINTS!

Hint 1:

The word has only one vowel.







Hint 2:

The word starts with the third letter of the English alphabet.







Hint 3:

The word has a consonant repeated twice, one after the other.







Hint 4:

The word rhymes with “vase”.







Hint 5:

The word does not include the vowels “E”, “O”, and “U”.

Wordle 446 For September 8, 2022- The Super Clue







The word means a category or set of things.







Wordle 446 For September 8, 2022- ANSWER!

The answer for Wordle 446 For September 8, 2022, is CLASS.