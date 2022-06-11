Wordle 357 Answer for June 11: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 357 Answer for June 11: A new Wordle word game at midnight is revealed, and today's Wordle looks like a slightly harder one than a previous couple of days. The Daily Wordle game creates curiosity among the players to guess the word in a total of six attempts. Here, we are providing some hints and clues to help you guess today's Wordle 357 answer and to manage the winning streak.

Are you ready to play today's Wordle five-letter game?

Wordle 357 June 11 Hints

Today's Wordle 357 is a noun and occasionally a verb. Scroll down for hints and clues to get started with the puzzle.

Wordle Hints

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter G.

2. The Wordle word for June 11 has three vowels and two consonants.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is E.

5. Today's Wordle word has one duplicate letter.

6. Today's Wordle word rhymes with "choose", "boose", "moose," etc.

These hints may help you and lead you to some of the ways towards finding today's Wordle 357 answer. If still not, then you can further scroll down for a bigger hint. Or if you just want to know the answer, then skip down more.

Biggest hint

Today's Wordle word refers to a large waterbird with a long neck, short legs, and a short broad bill. As a noun, it means a large water bird, similar to a duck but larger, or the meat from this bird.

This word is also used to describe a person, mainly when highlighting the silliness of a person.

Wordle 357 Answer June 11

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 357 answer.

Today's (June 11) Wordle 357 answer is GOOSE and June 10 was PIETY.

As per Cambridge English Dictionary, the female bird is called a goose and the male bird is called a gander.

How do you play Wordle's five-letter game?

- Wordle is a New York Times-owned game that is played online.

- Wordle is a five-letter game, and to guess it, players get six chances.

- At the time of guessing, the colour of the box changes, which helps the players figure out the word.

- If the colour of the box changes to green, it indicates that the word guessed is correct and is in the correct location.

- If the colour of the box changes to yellow, it indicates that it is in today's word but the location is wrong.

- If the colour of the box changes to grey, it indicates that it is not in today's word.

Previous Wordle's Answers:

