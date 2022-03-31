Tom Parker (Singer) Biography: Age, Death, Early Life, Family, Career, Discography, Filmography, and More

Tom Parker (Singer) Biography: The British boy band announced that The Wanted star singer Tom Parker died at the age of 33 on March 30, 2022. He was diagnosed with brain cancer. In October 2020, the singer revealed that he had an inoperable brain tumour. His wife, Kelsey Hardwick, wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are broken." The couple had two young children. She further added, "Tom was the centre of our world. We can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

The band said they were "devastated" by Parker's death and that they were with him and his family at his side when he died.

He was an English singer who is well known for being a member of the British boy band The Wanted. He appeared on the E! channel reality television series The Wanted Life with his bandmates in 2013.

Tom Parker (Singer): Key facts

Other Names Thomas Anthony Parker, Thomas Parker, Tom Born 4 August 1988 Place of Birth Bolton, Greater Manchester, England Birth Sign Leo Died 30 March 2022 (aged 33) Spouse(s) Kelsey Hardwick Children 2, a daughter, Aurelia Rose, and a son, Bodhi Other Professions Musician, Television Personality, Television Producer Instruments (Musical Career) Vocals, Guitar, Piano Associated acts The Wanted

Tom Parker (Singer) Biography: Early Life, Marriage, Children, Education

He was born on August 4, 1988, in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England. At the age of sixteen, he learned to play the guitar. He had given an audition for The X Factor but did not pass in the first round. He went to Manchester Metropolitan University to study Geography. He dropped out to pursue a career in singing. Before joining The Wanted, he joined a Take That tribute band, which was also known as Take That II, and toured Northern England. In 2009, he joined The Wanted. In 2018, he married Kelsey Hardwick, and the couple have a daughter and a son.

Tom Parker (Singer): Take a look back at his career!

Tom Parker earned fame as one of the members of the pop band The Wanted, who had such hits as Glad You Came, All Time Low, Heart Vacancy, and Lightning.

Jayne Collins held a mass audition in 2009 to form a boy band. Tom Parker auditioned and was selected as one of five members. The other four selected members were Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George, and Jay McGuiness. Together, they worked on their debut album. On July 25, 2010, their debut single "All Time Low" was released and debuted at number one on the UL Singles Chart.

In October 2010, their second single, "Heart Vacancy," was released. In the UK Singles Chart, the song hit number two and number 18 in Ireland.

"Loose My Mind," their third single, was released in December 2010 and peaked at number 19 on the chart and number 30 in Ireland.

In Germany, the single was released in 2011 and in the United States in 2012. In 2013, the group starred in their own reality series on E! and the series, The Wanted Life, aired only for one season.

In January, the band announced their breakup decision. As per reports, Tom Parker, as a member of the band, has sold around 12 million records across the world.

The band, in 2010, also performed at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards in London.

Before joining the British-Irish boy band, Tom Parker received a bruising rejection from the ITV talent show named The X Factor at the age of 16. Later, he recalled, "It shattered me." "I haven't sung for two years."

He enjoyed the live performance. In 2014, at the Fusion Festival, he leaped off stage to sing to these fans at close quarters. The large teenage following of the band came out in force whenever a record signing was held. The members of the group were good friends and also colleagues. Parker was seen celebrating his 22nd birthday at a London club in 2012, where Paloma Faith was on hand to DJ. "You've always been one in a million," McGuinness said on Instagram after Parker revealed his diagnosis.

He collaborated with Richard Rawson on a track named "Fireflies". It was released in 2014. He was confirmed to take part in the UK version of Celebrity Masterchef in May 2015. During the semi-finals of the competition, he was eliminated. Then he released a solo single titled "Undiscovered" in October 2015, along with his own website and tour dates. He was cast as Danny Zuko in the UK tour of the musical Grease in 2017.

He also appeared on ITV's The Real Full Monty: Live, with former rugby union player Ugo Monye, in 2018 to spread awareness about prostate and testicular cancer.

Tom Parker (Singer): About his illness and death

Tom Parker announced his inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma in October 2020. He posted on Instagram in January 2021 that his tumour had been "significantly reduced" and he was taking his treatment. He held a special charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall in September in aid of Stand Up to Cancer. The event was "Inside My Head." Artists featured in the event were Becky Hill, McFly, and Liam Payne, and the first performance with his bandmates, The Wanted after 2014.

He also announced in November that his brain tumour was stable. On March 30, 2022, he died at the age of 33 due to complications from glioblastoma.

