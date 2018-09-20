Water is essential for all socio-economic development and for maintaining healthy ecosystems. As population increases and development calls for increased allocations of groundwater and surface water for the domestic, agriculture and industrial sectors, the pressure on water resources intensifies, leading to tensions, conflicts among users, and excessive pressure on the environment.

The process by which water continually changes its form and circulates between oceans, atmosphere and land is known as the water cycle. The earth is covered by three-fourth of water. 97.3% water is saline or salty in ocean and seas, 3% is fresh water that consisting ice-cape, ground water, fresh water lakes, inland and salt lakes.

Fresh water (or freshwater) is any naturally occurring water except seawater and brackish water. In other words, we can say water with less than 500 parts per million (ppm) of dissolved salts. Ice sheets, ice caps, glaciers, icebergs, bogs, ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, and groundwater are the sources of freshwater.

Top 10 Countries with Freshwater Resources

The top Countries with Freshwater Resources are listed on the basis of the stats from the United Nations Environment Programme are given below:

1. Brazil

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 8,233

Brazil has highest freshwater resources in the world which is accounts for approximately 12% of the world’s freshwater resources. It is just because Amazon region this country contains 70% of the total freshwater.

2. Russia

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 4,508

Russia has second largest freshwater reserve which is approximately 1/5 of freshwater in the world.

3. United States of America

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 3,069

USA is the third country in the world which has largest freshwater reserve. There are more than 100 lakes; and Lake Superior, Lake Ontario, Lake Michigan, and Lake Erie are the major lakes.

What is Water footprint?

4. Canada

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 2,902

This is the fourth country in the world which has largest freshwater reserve. Here, freshwater is found in its diverse river system and lakes. USA and Canada share borders with some of the largest freshwater lakes in North American continent and the world. Lake Superior, Lake Ontario, Great Bear Lake, Lake Huron, Lake Eerie and Lake Winnipeg are some of the freshwater lakes of Canada. In fact Canada has the largest number of lakes in the whole world standing at 879,800 lakes. The Great Bear Lake is the largest freshwater lake of Canada that is solely within Canada and not shared with USA.

5. China

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 2,840

This is the fifth country in the world which has largest freshwater reserve. Poyang Lake which is situated in Jiangxi Province is the largest freshwater lake in China.

6. Colombia

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 2,132

This is the sixth country in the world which has largest freshwater reserve.

10 Most Dangerous Waters in the World

7. European Union

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 2,057

It hosted million kilometres of rivers and streams and more than a million lakes but unfortunately each waterbody has its own characteristics and specific environmental problems.

The current water situation in Europe, according to a European Commission brochure, is described as: 20% of all surface water in the EU is seriously threatened with pollution; Ground water supplies around 65% of all Europe’s drinking water; 60% of European cities overexploit their ground water resources; 50% of wetlands have “endangered status” due to ground water overexploitation; The area of irrigated land in southern Europe has increased by 20% since 1985.

Ocean Acidification: Causes and its effects on Marine Ecosystem

8. Indonesia

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 2,019

Although , it has one of the largest freshwater reserve but recently facing increasing freshwater supply problems, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatera where the demand for freshwater is the highest. ... Freshwater consumption is dominated by the agricultural sector, which uses 98% of Indonesia's water resources.

9. Peru

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 1,913

Latin America plays a key role because it has the world’s largest supply of freshwater and Peru is the ninth country in the world which has largest freshwater reserve.

10. India

Freshwater (Cubic Kilometre): 1,911

India constituted 16 percent of the world’s population, has only 2.5 percent of the worlds land area and 4 percent of the world’s freshwater resources at its disposal.

Top Asian Countries for Organic Farming

Top 10 Countries with Freshwater Resources

Country Freshwater (Cubic Kilometres) Brazil 8,233 Russia 4,508 United States 3,069 Canada 2,902 China 2,840 Colombia 2,132 European Union 2,057 Indonesia 2,019 Peru 1,913 India 1,911

Water is fundamental to the three dimensions of sustainable development, including social needs, economic development and environmental limits, and a cross-cutting driver. Moving from a sectoral approach towards a holistic one, which captures interconnections between foods, energy, health, trade, the environment and water is necessary.

Top 10 Coffee Consuming Countries in the World