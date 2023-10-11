WalletHub Ranks Chicago as One of the Safest U.S. cities: Know the Top 10 Safe Cities According to the Report

WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released a report ranking the safest cities in the United States. The report considered 42 indicators of safety, including crime rates, natural disaster risk, and financial safety.

Chicago ranked 133rd overall, making it one of the safest major cities in the country. The city scored particularly well in terms of its road safety and access to healthcare.

The top 10 safest cities in the U.S., according to the WalletHub report, are:

Nashua, NH

Columbia, MD

South Burlington, VT

Gilbert, AZ

Warwick, RI

Portland, ME

Casper, WY

Overland Park, KS

Plano, TX

Sioux Falls, SD

These cities scored well across all three categories of safety considered in the report:

Home and community safety: This category includes measures such as crime rates, property crime rates, and violent crime rates.

Natural disaster risk: This category includes measures such as average annual precipitation, hurricane risk, and tornado risk.

Financial safety: This category includes measures such as the unemployment rate, poverty rate, and median household income.

However, it is important to note that no city is completely safe. Crime can happen anywhere, at any time. It is important to be aware of your surroundings and take steps to protect yourself, such as avoiding walking alone at night and locking your doors and windows.

How to make your city safer

There are a number of things that can be done to make a city safer. Some of the most important things include:

Investing in crime prevention: This includes things like hiring more police officers, funding community programs, and investing in education and job training.

Improving infrastructure: This includes things like fixing broken sidewalks, improving lighting, and making streets more pedestrian-friendly.

Promoting social cohesion: This includes things like supporting community organizations, promoting diversity and inclusion, and addressing social inequalities.

By taking these steps, we can all help to make our cities safer for everyone.